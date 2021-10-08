In this file photo from Oct. 27, 2020, members of the Tupelo-based Civic Ballet perform the closing piece during the annual Tupelo Arts Showcase Oct. 18 at the Link Centre. The Arts Showcase, hosted by Civic Ballet, featured the dancing, vocal and comedy talent of artists in Tupelo. Civic Ballet is preparing for its eighth annual production of “Snow Queen” benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The performances are scheduled for Nov. 21-22 at the Link Centre. Additional photos from the Arts Showcase will be published Sunday on the Daily Journal’s Lee County Neighbors page.
TUPELO • The 11th reprise of the Tupelo Arts Showcase is premiering Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Link Centre.
"Celebrating the arts with local artists," is the mantra for this year's showcase of talented, local creatives. Musicians, dancers, vocalists and more will have the opportunity to share their specialties with the audience.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required, and door tickets are limited. However, there will be an option to purchase tickets before the event. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Live streaming will also be available with pre-purchase password access.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.
Civic Ballet and North Mississippi Dance Centre will once again collaborate on Nov. 20 and 21 for the 9th annual St. Jude Hope for the Holidays performance of Snow Queen. Visit www.civicballet.org for more information.