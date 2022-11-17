The cast of Tupelo Civic Ballet's "Snow Queen" will debut their live ballet performance this weekend at the Tupelo Middle School Auditorium. Two shows are scheduled for Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets for $10 and can be purchased ahead of time at tututix.com.
Tupelo's Civic Ballet company rehearses for their November 19 debut of "Snow Queen." The show will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis for the tenth year. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time for the 7 p.m. Saturday performance and 2 p.m. Sunday performance.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
TUPELO — Tupelo’s Civic Ballet will once again bring a wintry mix to Tupelo this weekend as they present their 10th installment of “Hope for the Holidays - Snow Queen,” a ballet performance with a special message.
Hans Christian Andersen’s “Snow Queen” serves as the inspiration for the winter-themed ballet performance. Civic Ballet’s annual holiday-time performance will debut Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. at Tupelo’s Middle School Auditorium.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online ahead of the shows.
For a decade, the show has benefitted the patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Working alongside the Tupelo community, dancers from Tupelo’s Civic Ballet have generously contributed to the fundraising show in years past. This year will be no exception. “Through the years, we’ve donated over $100,000,“ said Thom Yzagguire, the Civic Ballet’s artistic director. ”We’ve encouraged all of our dancers and families to try to raise $100 each.“
Yzaguirre is in his fifth year directing Tupelo’s Civic Ballet. A Nashville native, Yzaguirre travels to Tupelo periodically to help direct the company’s dancers.
“This year, between the changes of people that graduated and moved along, we have a lot of new folks that are part of the company,” he said.
The annual ballet performance will help usher in the holiday season for Tupelo. Although “Snow Queen” itself doesn’t have specific holiday elements, it features the holiday theme of good triumphing over evil.
“Last year, we ended up double-casting parts; this year, it’s not that way,” the director said. “It’s just one cast for everything, and in a way, that’s nice for the girls because they get more of an opportunity to delve into their role.“
“Hope for the Holidays - Snow Queen” will debut twice this weekend. Ballerinas of all ages will take the stage after months of preparation for the big show. Tickets are available for purchase at tututix.com.
