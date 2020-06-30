WHEELER - Clean-up day will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Hodges Chapel Church Cemetery near Wheeler. Those whose family members are laid to rest there are encouraged to bring gardening tools and help. Those who cannot help with the clean-up can make donations to the account set up at Renasant Bank.
Clean-up day planned for Hodges Chapel Cemetery
