TUPELO - A Veterans Community Outreach Help Fair will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Tupelo Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Commonwealth Boulevard.
The help fair, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, is open to veterans, families members, friends and others who want to learn more about the Memphis Vet Center services. Staff will be available to discuss readjustment and transitional needs to connect veterans to VA and community resources.
Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board will be at this event to answer questions regarding pension and disability benefits. The Memphis VA Medical Center Transitional Care Management team will also be there to assist 9/11 veterans with enrolling in VA health care. HUD/VASH Homeless Program officials and the My HealtheVet Coordinator will be there on Thursday.
A mobile vet center will be on site and all are welcome to tour the vehicle. The center, equipped with confidential counseling space, and a state-of-the-art communication system, provides veterans with an opportunity to receive private counseling for post-traumatic stress issues, military sexual trauma, marriage and family counseling and information on VA benefits.