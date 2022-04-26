The Tupelo Cocktail Trail features eight downtown restaurants within walking distance of each other. The participating establishments are Jobos, The Grillehouse, Park Heights, Nautical Whimsey, Fairpark Grill, Kermit's Soul Kitchen, Amsterdam Deli and Downunder.
The Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau launched the Tupelo Cocktail Trail on March 24. Eight downtown restaurants are featured on the trail which can be completed anytime at participants' own pace.
TUPELO • Pop, fizz, clink and drink has a new meaning for downtown Tupelo.
The Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau recently introduced the Tupelo Cocktail Trail, a special project that has been in the works for nearly a year, crafted for Tupelo visitors and natives alike.
The Cocktail Trail highlights signature drinks from eight downtown Tupelo restaurants and bars: Jobos, Amsterdam Deli, Kermit's Soul Kitchen, The Grillehouse, Park Heights, Nautical Whimsey, Fairpark Grill and Downunder.
Elizabeth Russell serves as the In-Market Strategist for the Tupelo CVB. For her, the Cocktail Trail started out as just an idea more than a year ago.
"I wanted to put some kind of trail together that was food or beverage based for our restaurant partners," Russell said. "It really involved meeting with our restaurants, looking at their menu and talking about the cocktails they were each known for."
The Tupelo Cocktail Trail launched March 24. It features eight restaurants on the downtown Tupelo footpath, all within walking distance of each other.
If you live in Tupelo or are visiting, you can pick up a map and stamp card at the Tupelo Visitors Center on Main Street or at each of the restaurants. Each map shows the restaurant locations and their featured cocktail.
Upon ordering each establishment's unique beverage, bartenders will stamp the card on the back.
Once participants visit all eight locations and have all eight stamps, they can bring the card back to the Visitors Center and redeem it for a free cocktail shaker.
Russell elaborated that the Tupelo Cocktail isn't a one-time event but rather a year-round activity.
"It's an ongoing, year round activity," she said. "It's self-guided, walkable and you don't have to complete it all in one night or in one weekend," said Russell.
For more information on the Tupelo Cocktail Trail, visit tupelo.net.