SALTILLO • Since first starting in 2005, Comfort Creatures of Northeast Mississippi continues using teams of therapy pets and their owners to bring joy and offer comfort.
Jim Missett, the director for Comfort Creatures, said it was started with founder Lisa Abstein, who began taking her dog to local hospitals and decided to start an organization. Today, the organization has 15 total teams, with 12 active teams and three in training.
“We bring a little bit of happiness and light into situations that aren’t always the best for folks,” Missett said.
Comfort Creatures is a group of volunteers who take their animals to local shelters, hospices, nursing homes, hospitals, schools, rehabilitation centers and other facilities. The organization visits nine sites, including weekly visits to Generations Senior Living.
There were smiles among the residents at Generations Senior Living as three therapy pet teams visited Tuesday afternoon. The furry pets allowed residents to pet them, hold them and performed tricks as their owners shared the story about the dogs and how they came to be therapy dogs. Missett said caregivers and residents tend to appreciate the visits and are happy to see the pets.
“It’s a break in the routine, and the only thing the animals want is for someone to pay attention to them,” Missett said.
Most pets are rescue animals, though there are a few purebreed pets. Missett’s own dog, Tip, is a rescue from California, and he currently has another rescue who is not yet ready to be a therapy dog. Tip was joined Tuesday by Simon, a small white blind Schnauzer owned by Jessica Butler, and terrier Lemme, who belongs to Stacy Stokes.
While many of the pets are dogs, the team also welcomes cats, rabbits, and will consider other animals with credentialed training and evaluation. The therapy pets are trained to provide comfort in a variety of situations, such as visiting schools to allow children to read to the pet rather than to people, or use them to comfort people during disaster relief.
“We’re just there to offer relief and a little diversion so that they can not think about the situation they are in,” Missett said.
Each therapy pet team undergoes special training to become certified to be a therapy dog. Comfort Creatures requires pets to pass the Love on a Leash behaviorial evaluation or be certified from a similar therapy dog organization, have 10 supervised visits, and pass the visit evaluation.
Teams must get recertified every two years with Love on a Leash and pay a $35 membership fee to Love on a Leash in addition to yearly fees of $25 to Comfort Creatures. Pets also go through basic obedience training and, for dogs, are Canine Good Citizen-certified through the American Kennel Club.
Missett said the training is important in building trust between handlers and pets and teaches pets how to react while working. Pet teams usually visit facilities in pairs of three. Everyone keeps an eye on each other, and they make sure to have dogs groomed prior to visits and make sure dogs are on leashes and don’t wander off. Visits usually last about an hour, which Missett said is about the attention span for many animals.
“The animals seem to understand that they’re there to offer, just to be there for people,” Missett said.
The organization is currently working on having more therapy teams join and recently hosted an interest meeting to get others involved. More information about the organization can be found at http://comfortcreatures.org, the Comfort Creatures of Northeast Mississippi Facebook page, calling 760-576-6244 or by emailing comfortcreaturesnems@gmail.com or president.ccnems@gmail.com.
“We just want people to know we are here and they can contact us,” Missett said. “... We’re a volunteer organization and we are all there to show what our pets are capable of.”