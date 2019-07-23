TUPELO • Leesha Faulkner, the city communications director, is stepping down from her current role to lead the Oren Dunn City Museum.
Faulkner, a long-time reporter, has served in Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration for more than four years as the spokesperson for the city.
She has been the voice of the city through several pivotal moments such as the shooting of Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert, several emergency weather events, and the launch of Tupelo’s public transportation system. She was also the interim city clerk for a brief period earlier this year.
In a written statement, Shelton thanked Faulkner for her service to the city and said she has been an “invaluable member” of his administration for the past several years.
“I am excited for this opportunity to take the Oren Dunn Museum to even greater heights,” Shelton said. “As communications director, Leesha did a fantastic job of both celebrating our city’s many successes while having extremely effective communication during our most challenging times.”
Faulkner told the Daily Journal she wants to fashion the museum into a place where people can feel comfortable conducting research and where students can come in to learn about the city’s history.
“This is Tupelo’s house of history, and I want people to feel welcome in our house,” she said.
The museum serves as a way to capture the history of Tupelo and has many exhibits telling the story of the city’s origin. The museum falls under the scope of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which is led by Alex Farned.
“We are excited to have Leesha join our team and bring her skills and knowledge over to the Oren Dunn City Museum,” Farned said.
Rae Mathis was the previous curator of the museum and served in the role for 11 years. She left last year to take a job with the U.S. Census Bureau.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, will accept all media inquiries in the meantime.
Lewis said the city is accepting applications to fill the communications director position. He said the job under Faulkner's tenure also included serving as the retirement coordinator for the city, but that responsibility will be turned into a separate part time position.
Faulkner will officially take the helm of the museum on July 29, but will be greeting visitors at the museum’s Dudie Burger Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.