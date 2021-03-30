TUPELO • When he was presented with the prestigious Julius G. (J.G.) Berry Volunteer Service Award on March 19, Jeff King was caught totally off guard.
The executive vice president of Community Bank was having what he believed was a routine lunch meeting at the bank’s downtown office when his wife and youngest daughter showed up and sprang it on him.
At first, he thought there was trouble.
“When my wife walked in — who never shows up at my work — I’m thinking somebody’s died,” King said with a laugh. “Luckily, they were smiling. It was a very, very humbling surprise.”
Named for one of the founding members of United Way of Northeast Mississippi, the J.G. Berry Volunteer Service Award recognizes volunteers who show a commitment to philanthropy, leadership, and community spirit in the likeness of J.G. Berry, according to a United Way presentation. King was selected for his commitment to giving back, which he credits to previous generations that have inspired him.
“The community’s been so good to me and my family. I feel it’s right to give back,” King said. “A lot of this is driven off of Abbey Rose, my 21-year-old, having Down syndrome, because a lot of the things that we learned through the years about Down syndrome and those families. It kind of inspires you to give back because it’s pretty doggone important.”
A Yazoo City native, King has been with Community Bank for almost 24 years and came to Northeast Mississippi in 2004 to lead the Community Bank of Amory. He became an involved member in his community, joining the Board of Directors for United Way of Greater Monroe County and organizing the local “Billy Millender Games” for athletes with disabilities during his time as Community Bank in Amory president. He also helped facilitate the Monroe County United Way and United Way of Northeast Mississippi merger.
In 2010, he joined the Community Bank of Tupelo, where he quickly became involved with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi and Regional Rehabilitation Center. Among King’s contributions are joining the Board of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi in 2011, where he served on the governance commitment and in leadership positions.
“I’m really glad that our community encourages the next generation,” King said. “United Way is the perfect example of that. The staff, the board is made up of a very diverse group from all backgrounds and all ages, which is, to me, a big plus is that continuation process.”
King was on the Regional Rehabilitation Board of Directors for eight years, their Executive Committee since 2015 and as a current member of their finance and investment committees. His support of the Regional Rehabilitation Center stems from his daughter Abby Rose being a client and has seen firsthand how they operate and the importance of fundraising in keeping services free to clients.
“I want to thank Jeff. He’s been a great, great leader in this community and he’s somebody that I’ve looked to to pattern my civic engagement with,” said Neal McCoy, executive director of the Tupelo CVB while presenting the J.G. Berry Award to King. “He makes a daily deposit in Northeast Mississippi and we’re all better for it.”
King was one of several people honored by United Way of Northeast Mississippi during their virtual 2020 Campaign Celebration Thursday. The program honored the people and companies whose support made it possible for United Way’s programs to continue. Another honoree was Terri Turner of Franklin Corporation, who was named Campaign Volunteer of the year for going above and beyond to make her workplace campaign a success. As a longtime supporter of United Way, Turner served on the community impact in Chickasaw County many times and coordinated Franklin Corporation’s campaign each year.
“Even this year, during a pandemic, she recognized the importance of maintaining that strong employee support by maintaining a campaign despite challenges,” said
Corporate Relationship Officer, AVP for Renasant Bank and 2020 Campaign Chair Kory Hunter.
Among United Way successes was the COVID-19 Support Fund, which raised $650,000 in partnership with CREATE Foundation for COVID-19 relief. Through the fund, 4,000 families received direct assistance, $260,000 was distributed to families for basic needs, and 3,000 meals were provided for healthcare staff at three hospitals. Thanks to the 2020 leadership cabinet, leadership giving increased this year by over $100,000, with over 200 new leadership donors and 80 additional leadership donors increasing donations to the next level.
“This was certainly a year like no other year, and we are so grateful for and proud of our community for coming together to continue to support United Way programs that are so essential, especially during a time when so many people have been in a crisis,” said David Wilson, United Way board chair and North Mississippi Medical Center president.
King appreciates United Way for its support for approximately 60 agencies across eight counties, and credits Northeast Mississippi being a giving community and United Way staff for the organization’s success. He encourages the community to get involved.
“People should get involved and not depend on others to get involved. We’re responsible for our success and the future of our children, so get involved. Don’t be a bystander; be a participant.” King said.