Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area

In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, supporters and members gather for an update of the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area.

 Adam Robison

The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area and the Mississippi Main Street Association have partnered on a “Grow, Revise & Share” community branding grant project to benefit the Main Street communities in the Hills region of Mississippi. 



