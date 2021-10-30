The Rev. Charles Penson speaks to people gathered at Green Street Grove for a rally to support him and City Councilwoman Nettie Davis. Penson and Davis have been indicted on charges of violations stat election laws, and have pleaded not guilty.
TUPELO • Leaders of the All-America City’s Black community are continuing to support a longtime city councilwoman and a leader in the local Democratic Party who are fighting criminal charges.
Dozens of community members gathered at Green Street Grove on Saturday afternoon as part of a community rally to support longtime Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Rev. Charles Penson, the chairman of the Democratic municipal executive committee.
The Rev. James Hull told the attendees that District Attorney John Weddle’s prosecution of Davis and Penson shows that inequities and disparities still exist in the criminal justice system.
“We've gathered here today to talk about one of those unfairnesses,” Hull said. “One of those unfairnesses is how District Attorney John Weddle has caught Ms. Nettie Davis and brother Charles Penson up into a web and entanglement of lies and confusion and old, outdated laws.”
A Lee County grand jury in September indicted Davis and Penson on misdemeanor charges of violating state election laws. Both entered not guilty pleas and are expected to appear in court sometime toward the end of January.
The charges stemmed from statements the two made offering cash as an incentive for people to vote in municipal elections earlier this year.
Penson spoke at the Saturday event saying he is not afraid of the criminal charges that have been levied against him and he counts the upcoming court proceedings as an opportunity to fight for voter education and voter registration.
“I think God has prepared me for such a time as this,” Penson said.
Other pastors, such as the Rev. Jeffrey Gladney, and community members, such as Miriam Smith, encouraged the attendees to stand with Davis and Penson, speak out against the prosecution and express their opinion at the ballot box.
“John Weddle and other public officials are not standing with Black people in times of adversity,” Gladney said. “And if you stand with them, then shame on you.”
If Davis and Penson are convicted, they face a maximum fine of $5,000, and Davis could be removed from office.
Penson said even if he is convicted, the largest expense he’ll likely have is legal expenses.
Hull and other leaders passed around an Omega Psi Phi cap, where attendees placed money for legal expenses. Hull told the Daily Journal that around $350 was collected from the event.