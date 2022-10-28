TUPELO • A new partnership among multiple agencies will streamline community improvement efforts across Northeast Mississippi.
The Community of Excellence initiative is a partnership among the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Mississippi State University (MSU), University of Mississippi (UM) and the CREATE Foundation. The CREATE Foundation announced the partnership during a special presentation on Friday at the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo.
CREATE President Mike Clayborne said that although the nonprofit focuses on identifying and working towards regional goals across its 17-county coverage area, what really moves the region forward is action at the local level.
“Nothing gets done unless it happens in a local community,” Clayborne said.
Clayborne explained the new Community of Excellence initiative is a way to formalize efforts in assisting communities. A prime example is the Commission on the Future of Alcorn County, created 12 years ago after leaders in Corinth and Alcorn County approached CREATE for help in setting up a commission modeled after its established regional commission.
Since the establishment of the Alcorn County commission, it has completed projects to improve and beautify Corinth and the county, according to GT McCullough, CREATE Director of Regional Impact. The commission has set tangible goals, and the entire community reaps the benefits once those goals have been realized.
The Community of Excellence initiative will allow other communities in the region to do the same.
“We’ll come sit at the table as they discuss what they want done and see if we can assist them,” McCullough said. “It’s really a community-driven initiative that we get to come try to assist where we can.”
McCullough said the initiative will start with leadership at the local level.
“Our partners are here to listen and hear the issues and opportunities that people see in local communities,” he said. “We feel like the entire region will be impacted by positive work right at the granular level in our localities.”
Amy Tate, TVA government relations manager, said the initiative parallels what TVA has done since 1933.
“Part of our mission is service, and we are in these communities,” Tate said. “As you know, TVA is public power, so revenue that we generate goes back into our system and back through these communities.”
Gary Jackson, MSU’s Associate Vice President for Outreach and Engagement, said Mississippi State pledges its partnership and support in the community development program via faculty, staff and infrastructure support. He expects the initiative to have more than just economically beneficial for local communities, but environmentally and socially as well.
Laura Martin, associate director of the Grisham-McLean Institute at the University of Mississippi, said the initiative’s goals are very much aligned with the institute’s mission of partnering with Mississippi communities to transform lives by fighting poverty through education, innovation and entrepreneurship.
“It just takes a small group of doers to move the needle, to improve quality of life and to really make a difference,” Martin said. “And so what gets me really excited about the Community of Excellence initiative is this chance to plug in to these local leaders, bring our faculty and our students and the resources of our university to align with what these communities think is most important to make a difference and to improve quality of life.”
