TUPELO • A local anti-violence group is hosting a weekend rally in response to a recent rash of shootings in the Tupelo area.
Connecting Achieving Success through Teamwork (C.A.S.T.) will host a Stop the Violence Community Rally this Sunday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m. in downtown Fairpark.
The rally is a response to the July 24 shooting deaths of Norahs Coleman, Jessica Pannell, and Robben Wilson. Participants will rally against gun violence and drugs, and the event will feature different groups speaking on issues within the community.
Participating groups and scheduled speakers include Saving Our Youth, Helping Communities Heal, Wear It Well, Dr. Willie Wilson, Charles Moore, Mommie Me Time and Dr. T.C. Cummings. Pastor Orlando Pannell, father of Jessica Pannell, will also speak.
The event will have enough free food for 300 or more guests. There will be performances from multiple musical artists.
Bishop Clarence Parks, pastor of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance Church, is one of the rally’s planners. He said the event’s participating groups felt a need to come together in demonstration against violence in the community.
“We want to come together as one component, maybe two or three times out of a year, where the community can see us working together as one supporting our community, supporting the police, supporting our schools and things of this nature,” he said. “We have to get to the problem before it becomes a problem, so we need some answers on how to offset this.”
The rally follows collective efforts to organize different community groups to form C.A.S.T., which looks at issues driving violence and works with groups addressing issues within the community.
“After meeting with the some of the people in the community earlier this week, we found out there are many programs and agencies who are doing these kinds of things that we weren’t aware of,” said Charles Moore, pastor of Life Culture Church and president of NAACP of Lee County. “So we’re now building a coalition to attack many of these obstacles.”
For Moore, the organization is especially important to push back against what he described as false narratives that keep communities divided.
Moore noted that crime within Black communities represents a “fraction of a percentage of the people” living in them.
“The entire Black culture is being demonized as if Black people are killing Black people,” Moore said. “No, it’s some Black people are killing some Black people … We paint that brush too broad and we create a narrative that is hard for many communities across those lines. It creates barriers.”
By forming a coalition, he hopes to show how people can work together to foster progress.
“Just as you choose to ignore your community, choose to turn the other way, you can choose to turn back to it and see what happened, and choose to do something about it,” Moore said.