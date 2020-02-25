TUPELO – Henry C. Brevard Jr. leaves a legacy of community involvement that is unmatched.
Brevard founded B&B Concrete with Riley Boozer in 1949. He died in his home Tuesday. He was 98.
In 2016, Henry and Beth Brevard were honored for their legacy of service for nearly seven decades in Tupelo. They lent their talents, time and treasure to Mississippi Methodist Senior Services, North Mississippi Medical Center and its foundation, the Boy Scouts, Junior Auxiliary, University of Mississippi and many other organizations. Their children, David Brevard and Elise Brevard Smith, and their spouses Shawn Brevard and Mike Smith, have carried on the legacies of service.
In 1989, Brevard was named Citizen of the Year.
“Mr. Brevard was a giant of the Tupelo community who greatly contributed to the growth of our city. He leaves a legacy of leadership and community involvement and will be greatly missed by all," said Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.
Brevard and his family are renowned for their generosity and volunteerism not only in Lee County but at the University of Mississippi, In 2011, Old Chemistry, newly renovated as the headquarters building of the School of Engineering, was dedicated as Brevard Hall. In 1991, they committed to a $1 million scholarship endowment, which has enabled more than 500 students to attend Ole Miss.
"Henry Brevard was what Jack Reed Sr. called a great committeeman," said David Rumbarger, president and CEO of the Tupelo-based Community Development Foundation. "He served on hundreds of community committees and task forces over the years of his life. He was always present, contributed his time and resources, and served without the high recognition he was due. He was a rock-solid community promoter for Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi."
Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22 at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo and from 2 p.m. until service time Sunday, March 22 in the gathering room at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Amory Masonic Cemetery.