TUPELO • Youlanda Thompson tries to help everyone she can, no matter her circumstances. She greets people with a smile and wants to give back to her community. Looking at her, you would think she’s just a typical person, but Thompson is often invisible to most people in the area because she’s homeless.
Thompson currently lives at the Salvation Army center in Tupelo. That’s where the city’s annual Community Thanksgiving Service was hosted Tuesday.
Organizers chose to use this annual event to spotlight efforts to assist the homeless and the hungry.
This was Thompson’s first year to attend the event. She was excited about the service because it allowed people from the community to have a real conversation with homeless people.
“I feel like it’s a good opportunity for people to actually meet some of the homeless people and talk to them and realize they’re just human beings like everybody else,” she said. “And, we’re all family. We just have to come together.”
Thompson said this holiday season she would encourage all people to step outside of their comfort zones and “pray and ask God to give them the right heart” to people who may need extra help.
“All of the homeless people out there aren’t on drugs or addicted to alcohol or things like that. Some of them are just people who have gotten down on their luck and need a hand to get back up.”
As she said that, she looked at her friend, Sarah Ekiss, embraced her and said, “I’m thankful for you.”
“I’m thankful for you, too,” Ekiss responded.
Ekiss, the North Mississippi coordinator for Mississippi United to End Homelessness, told the Daily Journal she was ecstatic the organizers choose to highlight the efforts to end homelessness and stressed there are ways to help homeless people.
“I think it’s really important for us to remember that this week is National Homelessness and Hunger Awareness Week,” Ekiss said. “We want to make sure that our community knows that there’s resources available for people who are hungry and homeless.”
Ekiss was joined in her call to action by the Rev. Embra Jackson. He encouraged those who have been blessed to give back to those not so fortunate. He encouraged the community to go beyond the bare minimum and not to say “that’ll do.”
Instead, he urged his hearers to give thanks to God with their “whole life.”
Jackson ended the event by praying a blessing and asking that someone at the Tuesday service would leave the event and take action.
“I feel this day there is somebody under the sound of my voice who wants to make a difference in somebody’s life,” Jackson prayed.