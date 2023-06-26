TUPELO - Under an blazing sun on Monday afternoon, a long entourage of unusual cars — rolling relics with stickers crowding their surfaces — pulled into the parking lot behind the baseball and softball fields at Tupelo’s Veterans Park for a pitstop.
This was the fifth stop along the 2023 Hemmings Great Race, and drivers — dozens of them — raced to grab a meal before hitting the road again.
Each year, drivers from all walks of life gathering to compete in the Great Race, a cross-country ride open to vintage rally cars of numerous makes and models. This year’s competition began in St. Augustine, Florida, and will end in Pueblo, Colorado.. The competition has daily cash prizes, with the finalist able to win $50,000.
Competitors in the Great Race aren’t driving the sleek sports cars most might expect; every car in the Great Race is vintage, with the newest being from 1970. Almost none of the cars have working air conditioning — essential to most summer travel in the South — and some don’t even have roofs. As an announcer remarked as an old speedster pulled into the lot; “If it rains, they just get wet.”
Peter Brown and his partner, Susan Nourse, are just some racers competing without a top to cover them from the rain. Together, in their 1934 Model A Folktale Speedster, they’ve found a way to make it through the abrasive weather.
“We have to cover up by wearing gloves, facemasks, and a helmet,” Brown said. “Because between the sun and the rain, and the wind, you just can’t leave yourself exposed.”
Niel Socquet, another competitor who drives a 1952 Hudson Hornet, also mentioned the weather as one of his biggest challenges.
“It’s definitely taxing on your patience and on your ability to stay cool when it’s hot outside and you don’t have air conditioning,” he said.
Still, this isn’t Socquet’s first time to compete in the Great Race, and he’s determined he will finish this year’s competition.
“We finish every year,” he said.
Like Socquet, many of this year’s drivers are returning competitors. Stephen Herbert is one of them. This marks the 10th time Herbert’s taken part in the race. On Monday, he was driving a 1974 Monaco Sedan, better known as the “Bluesmobile,” after his first car broke down over the weekend.
“It took all afternoon, and we missed yesterday’s stop,” he said, chalking the mishap up to the kind of thing that happens when you’re racing a vintage car across the country.
To get to each destination, the drivers choose their own routes. Getting back on track can be difficult after a loss like that, but Herbert says he’ll keep on trucking.
“So, we’ll get on the highway for one section, and we’ll go back off into back roads and back roads — they sorta have a lot of maneuvers — stop signs and speed changes. ‘Wait this long. Accelerate this speed.’ So there’s a math quiz.”
Steve Hedke, who drives a 1964 Studebaker Daytona, relies on his wife, Janet, to navigate him and their daughter Alice through the back roads of the Deep South.
“One person makes a mistake; another person makes a mistake. It’s the team that makes a mistake,” he said. “The team suffers, fixes it, and you don’t have a mindset like that.”
It’s all about rolling with the punches. Or the bumps in the road, as it were.
Susan Nourse shared a similar statement.
“We just say, ‘Whatever happens is gone in the past and we have to move on, we got to look forward and see what’s coming up next,’” she said.
Regardless of the challenges they may face, the competitors seem to enjoy the rigours of the Great Race. Each in his or her own way, at least.
“I call this the most expensive, stressful vacation you can have,” Brown said.
