TUPELO — Less than 24 hours after Morgan Wallen suddenly announced he who would not perform a scheduled concert to a packed crowd at Vaught-Hemingway stadium in Oxford, one of the attendees has filed a federal lawsuit against the country music singer.
The lawsuit, filed by a Prentiss County resident who purchased tickets for the Sunday night concert, accuses the performer of violating the refund policy in his contract with the University of Mississippi and acting in a negligent manner against people who paid to attend the concert.
Minutes before the country music star was set to take the stage, the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message saying the “Wasted on You” singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform, adding that people would be refunded their money when they bought the tickets.
But the plaintiff in the complaint believes simply refunding the tickets isn’t enough — she's now seeking further compensation for other expenses she incurred while attending the concert.
“Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees, and other such expenses,” the lawsuit reads.
Since the complaint was filed on Monday, Wallen and his legal representatives have not yet responded to the suit.
It’s not immediately clear if Wallen has an attorney or spokesperson to speak on his behalf. The Daily Journal could not locate a communications representative on the performer’s website. A phone call with Big Loud Management, which manages Wallen, went unreturned.
The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock, and the plaintiff is asking the litigation to be certified as a class action.
Wallen is one of country music’s biggest stars, but he’s no stranger to controversy. He was caught on camera in 2021 outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities and a racial slur. He apologized at the time but was suspended indefinitely from his label and his music was pulled by radio stations and streaming services.
The year before, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar.
The sudden cancellation concluded what was supposed to be two consecutive nights of performances by one of the hottest stars in country music. Saturday night’s show appeared to be a huge success with thousands showing up for the first concert in the stadium’s history.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
