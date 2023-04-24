iHeartRadio Music Festival

Morgan Wallen, right, performs with Diplo on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

TUPELO — Less than 24 hours after Morgan Wallen suddenly announced he who would not perform a scheduled concert to a packed crowd at Vaught-Hemingway stadium in Oxford, one of the attendees has filed a federal lawsuit against the country music singer.

A Prentiss County resident filed a federal lawsuit against Morgan Wallen on Monday accusing the country music star of acting negligently by abruptly cancelling his concert in Oxford on Sunday.

