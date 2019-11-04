NEW ALBANY • Acclaimed Mississippi Delta pianist Eden “Little Boogaloo” Brent will wrap up the Cast of Blues exhibit at the Union County Heritage Museum with a free concert Friday featuring boogie woogie, jazz and blues music.
The Wine, Cheese & Eden Brent concert, from 6 to 9 p.m., is free and open to the public.
Brent was nicknamed “Little Boogaloo” by her Greenville mentor Boogaloo Ames, who taught her his piano style at an early age. Piano lessons were part of her early education from primary school through graduation from the University of North Texas and beyond.
Brent has been featured in three documentary films and has appeared in print publications such as USA Today and Garden and Gun, and has been highlighted on national radio broadcasts, including NPR Weekend Edition, House of Blues Radio Hour and American Routes. She is a frequent piano bar host abroad the Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise and has been a special guest aboard the American Queen Steamboat.
Brent’s four solo albums include Something Cool, Mississippi Number One, Ain’t Got No Troubles and Jigsaw Heart. She has also released the Brent Sisters Party Dress with sisters Jessica and Bronwynne, who are also songwriters. The album is a collection of songs written by their late mother, Carole Brent.
The Cast of Blues exhibit features the facial casts of 40 Mississippi blues musicians created by artist Sharron McConnell Dickerson, who began her sculpting artwork as a result of progressive macular degeneration and eventual blindness.
For more information, visit the museum located at 114 Cleveland St., in New Albany or call at (662) 538-0014.