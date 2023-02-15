TUPELO — The road to Tupelo’s proposed Chickasaw Village Heritage Center may be long, but at least it will soon be literal.
The city of Tupelo has begun work on construction of an access road off of Gun Club Road in west Tupelo. Once completed, it will connect to foundation property next to the Natchez Trace Parkway, which will eventually be home to a facility that celebrates the history of the Chickasaw Nation.
Construction of the access road is part of a 2021 agreement between the city of Tupelo and the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation. As part of the agreement, the city will construct, improve and redesign portions of both Gun Club Road and West Jackson Street to allow construction workers to access the site of the proposed facility.
“It's been a lengthy process,” Chief Operating Officer Don Lewis said last week of the access road’s construction. Lewis noted that two roads had to be built by the city to give access to the foundation property without bringing heavy machinery onto the federal parkway.
As of late last week, the city had begun curb and gutter work for the new road and completed the extension of Browning Drive from West Jackson Extended to Gun Club Road.
Once complete, the heritage center will help visitors better understand the history of the Chickasaw Nation as viewed through the eyes of the Chickasaw themselves. The facility will feature an exhibit hall, theater, gift shop, cafe, a reconstructed village area and other attractions.
The center is estimated to generate $6 million annually, create at least 25 permanent jobs and draw some 100,000 visitors per year. It will be located adjacent to the Chickasaw Village Site currently near the Natchez Trace Parkway.
The Chickasaw lived across Northeast Mississippi, as well as neighboring northwest Alabama, west Tennessee and southwest Kentucky before the U.S. government forcibly removed them from their homeland in the 1830s.
Chickasaw Inkana Foundation CEO Brady Davis said the foundation recently received $16 million from the Chickasaw Nation for the project, matching the $11 million in funds provided by the state and the $5 million the foundation raised locally.
Davis said the foundation hopes to secure another $5 million from the state of Mississippi to complete funding of the project.
“This is a bipartisan effort,” Davis said. “Everyone is working to make this project a reality.”
Davis said while raising funds for the project, the foundation is also finalizing the design of the heritage center. More information, he said, will be released in the coming months.