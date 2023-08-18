djr-2023-01-27-news-chickasaw-village-twp1 (copy)

A sign alerts travelers long the Natchez Trace Parkway of the entrance to the Chickasaw Village Site in Tupelo in this file photo from January 2023. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Work on a new Tupelo-based facility that will showcase the storied history of the Chickasaw Nation is planned to begin next summer with a targeted opening date of 2026.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you