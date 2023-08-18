TUPELO — Work on a new Tupelo-based facility that will showcase the storied history of the Chickasaw Nation is planned to begin next summer with a targeted opening date of 2026.
Once open, the facility will serve as a museum that tells the story of the Chickasaw Nation through the eyes of the Chickasaw themselves. The facility will feature an exhibit hall, theater, gift shop, cafe, a reconstructed village area and other attractions.
Chickasaw Inkana Foundation CEO Brady Davis said the foundation plans to break ground on the project sometime between May and September of next year and expects the project to be complete in about two years after the construction begins.
“We are in the final stages of development for Phase 1 of the project,” he said, noting they were in the permitting process. “We are in the process of getting ready to clear the footprint of the building and hope to have that completed before the end of the year.”
The construction portion of the project’s first phase includes the lobby exhibit hall, gift shop, a multiple purpose room, collections management, and administrative offices. Phase 2 will include a theater and a cafe.
The heritage center will be built at the Chickasaw Village, located on the Natchez Trace between the McCullough Boulevard and West Main Street exit, near the Wildwood neighborhood.
The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation also named Brad Deramus as the director of the Chickasaw Heritage Center. The information provided to the Daily Journal through a press statement by the foundation notes that Deramus has 20 years of experience with the Chickasaw Nation and a decade with the Department of Cultures and Humanities within the Chickasaw Nation. Deramus previously served as director of operations and visitor services and manager of the Anoli’ Theatre at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, located in Sulphur, Oklahoma.
The city of Tupelo recently finished construction on a service road connecting Gun Club Road to the Chickasaw Village, which will allow for heavy equipment and supplies to be moved to the site without having to travel on the Natchez Trace.
The city paid for the construction of the service road itself as part of an agreement with the foundation.
“The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation is very grateful for the investment the city of Tupelo and (the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau) have provided for the road construction," Davis said.
The project is being funded through a conglomeration of sources, which includes $16 million from the Chickasaw Nation, $11 million from state and the $5 million the foundation raised locally.
The center will generate an estimated $6 million annually, create at least 25 permanent jobs and draw some 100,000 visitors per year.
The city is currently locked into litigation with a pair of Tupelo property owners who claim the service road cuts through their land illegally.
On July 7, the City Council voted unanimously to hire Pat Caldwell of Tupelo-based law firm Riley, Caldwell, Cork and Alvis as legal counsel in the lawsuit against David Wilson, his estate and Yvette Wilson over the construction of the service road.
Senior Circuit Judge Paul S. Funderburk is presiding over the case.
The Chickasaw lived across Northeast Mississippi, as well as neighboring northwest Alabama, west Tennessee and southwest Kentucky, before the U.S. government forcibly removed them from their homeland in the 1830s.
