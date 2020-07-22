TUPELO • In a bid to improve traffic safety, construction to lengthen a northbound merge lane from Tupelo High School onto Cliff Gookin Boulevard began this week.
The Tupelo City Council on July 7 approved a $153,481 contract with locally-based Murphree Paving for the construction work. This contract award brought fruition to years-long conversations about improving automobile safety at THS.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that safety concerns have centered around the traffic challenges faced in the area by younger drivers. Traffic leaving the high school campus to go north must get up to speed and merge very quickly into sometimes heavy traffic on one of Tupelo's major roadways.
“People didn’t feel like it was safe for them to pull out,” Lewis said. “That was always ongoing, especially at the start of the year.”
As currently constructed, an access loop that feeds from the high school compound onto the northbound travel lanes of Cliff Gookin Boulevard essentially empties directly into the road. Rear-end collisions have been a recurring problem there on the access loop.
City officials now estimate that about 200 feet of additional merging space will be added.
Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan has been a vocal proponent of expanding the merge lane and told the Daily Journal on Wednesday that he was glad to see the project finally come to fruition.
“This is something that’s been on my radar for eight or nine years,” Bryan said.
Bryan said he had explored various options to improve traffic in the area, but initially faced some opposition. The Republican councilman said that he attempted to solve the issue through the city’s Major Thoroughfare program, but the program’s committee believed the project wasn’t the best use of thoroughfare funds.
Then, Bryan went to the city’s traffic committee to advocate for safety improvements. The city's engineer reviewed the number of cars that use the road and turn lane and looked at accident reports.
“I went through the proper channels and built a case for it,” Bryan said. “Eventually people said ‘Yes, Mike does have a legitimate complaint here.’”
City officials anticipate that the construction work will be completed before the high school resumes classes for the fall semester.