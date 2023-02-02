Flowerdale rendering

This rendering shows the design of Flowerdale Commons, a proposed apartment complex for west Tupelo.

 COURTESY

TUPELO — Weeks after the Lee County Circuit Court upheld Tupelo’s decision to approve a controversial apartment development in west Tupelo, residents and business owners from the area have filed a motion for relief, seeking either a reversal of the judge’s order or a new hearing.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you