TUPELO — Weeks after the Lee County Circuit Court upheld Tupelo’s decision to approve a controversial apartment development in west Tupelo, residents and business owners from the area have filed a motion for relief, seeking either a reversal of the judge’s order or a new hearing.
The motion, filed Monday, argues that not only did the city err in approving the 46-unit apartment complex Flowerdale Commons but that First District Judge Paul Funderburk also erred in affirming the decision. It also argues that there is new evidence that “would have changed the outcome had it been known by or allowed by the court.”
The motion lays out previous arguments from the appellants and rebuffs arguments made in both the city’s and Flowerdale Common’s arguments and the judge’s order. Appellants, through Tupelo-based attorney William Spencer, argue that the city did not follow its own codes and approved the apartment’s site plans despite deficiencies with no physical evidence that Development Services Director Tanner Newman waived them.
“This court’s order affirming the decision of (the) Tupelo City Council was based on a mistake of law or fact,” Spencer wrote. “Failure to reconsider the matter and grant the relief requested herein … would amount to an abuse of discretion.”
Spencer also mentions an article from the Daily Journal published on Jan. 14 in which the city “essentially admitted that it desired to change the wording of its code to better represent its intent.”
The Tupelo Planning Committee previously voted to require all future apartment developments to gain the committee’s approval. Newman previously said the litigation stalled the decision, and the administration had no comment or recommendation on the committee’s decision.
With the motion for relief filed, the next step is for the city and Flowerdale developer’s attorney’s to file responses and then the judge will make a determination.
“We will respond in a timely manner and set out our arguments,” said City Attorney Ben Logan.
