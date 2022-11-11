Julia Monts, a participant in this year's Cooking Like the Stars, speaks with Blair Hughes, owner of Park Heights Restaurant in Tupelo, during a Nov. 1, 2022, tour of the kitchen and the items the cooks will have access to during the event. The fundraiser event, set for this Sunday, benefits the Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi and will include two other celebrity cooks, Dawn Bean and Dr. Radha Devendrappa.
TUPELO - Filet, fold and fundraise — those are the themes of this year’s Cooking Like the Stars.
The annual Tupelo fundraiser will return to the kitchen of downtown Tupelo’s Park Heights restaurant this Sunday, Nov. 13, following a three-year hiatus forced by the pandemic.
Fundraising festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100.
The local celebrity cooking event serves as a fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.
Evie Storey, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi's Director of Marketing and Special Events, said she’s looking forward to the return of this traditional fundraiser, which has a similar format as the Food Network’s popular cooking game show, “Chopped.”
"We're excited to see the return of this incredible event,” Storey said, adding that this year’s event has at least one twist to set it apart from previous iterations.
“This is the first time we've got a vegetarian cook participating,” she said.
Celebrity chefs include Julia Monts, Beau Hill, Dawn Bean and Dr. Radha Devendrappa. They will have the freedom to concoct whatever recipe they choose with the ingredients provided.
Judges for this year’s event include Lauren McElwain, Demetra Sherer and Matt Bronski. Celebrity emcees are Tommy Green, Lucia Randle and Greg Pirkle.
"Attendees will eat a meal prepared by Park Heights with the same ingredients in the mystery baskets that the chefs will use," she said.
Limited seating will be available for those who want to attend. They can purchase tickets until Saturday, Nov. 12, online or by calling Park Heights to make a reservation for the event.
