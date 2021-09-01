The Coca-Cola Company Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the soft drink company, recently donated $25,000 to the Northeast Mississippi Boys & Girls Club based in Corinth. The nonprofit club for youth will use the money to fund its Workforce Readiness program.
CORINTH • The Northeast Mississippi Boys & Girls Club in Corinth has received a $25,000 grant from the Coca-Cola Company Foundation to help fund a Workforce Readiness program.
The Workforce Readiness program will help young people in the region meet the workforce challenges of tomorrow. The grant will help provide safe spaces in which to learn, positive mentorship and work experiences empowering young people to succeed.
The Workforce Readiness program will assist youth in exploring their interests, developing their employability skills and applying their knowledge to real-work experiences.
The Boys & Girls Club will use the money to fund its ‘diplomas2Degrees’ (d2D) college readiness program by providing a range of services to guide Club members as they work toward high school graduation.
This grant will also help fund the Club’s ‘Money Matters’ effort to promote financial responsibility and independence among members ages 13 to 18. Participants will learn how to manage a checking account, create a budget, save money, invest, pay for college or even start a small business.
The Club will prepare teens for the world of careers and work through ‘CareerLaunch’ to help them explore vocations, make sound educational decisions and find success in the work world.
Corinth Coca-Cola’s Dennis Dilworth presented the check for $25,000 to Northeast Mississippi Boys & Girls Club CEO Dee Jenkins and Corinth Boys & Girls Club Unit Director Steve Hill this week.
“Corinth Coca-Cola is proud to present these funds to the Boys & Girls Club on behalf of everyone at Coke," Dilworth said. "We know this money will help Corinth and the area’s teens better prepare for the workplace. Its our way of giving back to our community and heling individuals realize their full potential. We can’t wait to see all of the good these funds will do here locally."
The Coca-Cola Company Foundation is the company's primary philanthropic arm. Since its inception in 1984, The Coca-Cola Company Foundation has awarded more than $1 billion in grants.