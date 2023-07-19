In this file photo from July 18, 2023, Corinth residents along with former students from Easom High School walk Childs Street in downtown Corinth during a march from the old Easom High School Building to Corinth City Hall.
CORINTH — The city of Corinth is moving ahead with plans to demolish the former home of an all-Black high school despite protests from former students.
A group of graduates and advocates, including members of the Alcorn County branch NAACP, held a march from the campus of the Easom Community Center to Corinth City Hall Tuesday to pressure the Corinth Board of Aldermen to reverse a previous decision to demolish the former segregated school and community center.
Despite the demonstration, which brought some 80 or so people to city hall ahead of the meeting, the board voted later that night 3-2 to hire Cook Coggin Engineers Inc. to assist in planning the building’s demolition.
Corinth city officials say the building is too dangerous and costly to repair. The board voted 4-2 on July 5 to tear it down.
Aldermen Steve Hill and Johnny Butler voted against both the demolition and the hiring of engineers to plan it.
“I think everybody has talked quite a bit about it, but the consensus is that we are moving forward,” Corinth Mayor Ralph Dance said Wednesday, adding he did not believe any aldermen on either side of the issue would change their minds.
But those who would save the building say the community will come together and fight to keep it standing through private and federal funding.
The community center previously operated as South Corinth High School until 2009. Decades ago, it served as Easom High School, a segregated Black school that graduated students between 1953 and 1969 before forced desegregation.
The issue at hand is as much about cost as safety. According to Dance, the price tag for tearing the building, which has fallen into disrepair, is around $100,000. Renovating it, however, would cost around $7.5 million.
Advocates have also pushed to have the building placed on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s historic landmark registry, although the board previously rejected that proposal.
Dance said the city previously spoke with members and proposed a marker or building a new building in memory of Easom or its principal, former Mayor Edward Simon "E.S." Bishop Sr., but the group declined.
Supporters of saving the former school will hold a rally at the building on Friday.
