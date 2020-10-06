TUPELO • Construction to widen West Jackson Street near the city’s airport will begin soon.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night awarded a contract worth approximately $4 million to the Smithville-based company Cook & Son Construction.
A state grant will cover $750,000 of the project’s total price tag. Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare Program will pay for the remaining cost of the work.
That grant, coming through the Mississippi Development Authority, is tied to an expansion at the BancorpSouth operations center located on West Jackson Street.
The project will widen West Jackson Street, primarily between the intersection of Airpark Road and Colonial Estates Road, with some additional improvements at the intersection of Coley Road.
“I think it will help out traffic flow tremendously,” city engineer Dennis Bonds told the Tupelo City Council during a briefing session on Monday.
Right now, West Jackson Street is two lanes. The widening project will add a center turning lane between the Airpark and Colonial Estates intersections. Dedicated right hand turning lanes will also be added to the east side of the right to facilitate traffic entering several businesses located on that side of the road, including the BancorpSouth operations center.
West of the Colonial Estates Road intersection, Jackson Street extended will remain two lanes until the Coley Road intersection due to restrictions associated with the adjacent airport runway. Even beyond the runway restriction, there is nothing to turn into on either side of the road, and no expected development there, with the airport on one side and the Buffalo Park on the other side.
“It really would serve no purpose there,” Bonds said of a turning lane.
At the Coley Road intersection, Bonds said he anticipates the addition of a right hand turning lane.
Seven companies submitted bids to perform the work, with the lowest bid coming in approximately $500,000 below the engineer’s estimate for the work, Bonds said.
The engineer expects the onset of work before year’s end, but a more exact date has not yet been determined.
The Major Thoroughfare Program has increasingly made Jackson Street a major focus of attention. In addition to the upcoming work near the airport, widening work is already underway elsewhere on the street, between the intersections of Clayton Avenue and Madison Street.
If voters decide to renew the Major Thoroughfare Program for a seventh phase next year, widening the rest of Jackson Street will likely be a major priority.