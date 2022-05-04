TUPELO • The BancorpSouth Arena will bring some country music twang to Tupelo starting in August.

Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll will make their way to the Arena on Friday, August 26 as a part of the Son of the Dirty South summer tour. Special guest Pillbox Patti will also make an appearance. 

Gilbert rose to fame in 2011 after his song "Dirt Road Anthem" was nominated for Song of the Year for the Country Music Association Awards. Some of his other hits include "One Hell of an Amen" and "Country Must Be Country Wide."

Travis Tritt will bring his 1990s country music flare to the BancorpSouth Arena on Friday, November 11 with "Fix a Drink" singer Chris Janson. 

Tritt found success in the 1990s and early 2000s after releasing chart-toppers like "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" and "It's a Great Day to be Alive."

Additionally, The Can't Miss Tour will feature War Hippies as a special guest. 

Tickets for both shows can be purchased at bcsarena.com or by calling 662-841-6573.

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON is a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

