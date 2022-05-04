Country music star Brantley Gilbert and special guest Jelly Roll will make their way to the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo on Friday, August 26 as a part of the Son of the Dirty South summer tour. Tickets can be purchased by calling 662-841-6573.
1990s country music star Travis Tritt will perform alongside more recent star Chris Janson on Friday, November 11 at the BancorpSouth Arena. The "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" singer saw continued success on the country music charts throughout the 90s and 00s. Janson recently rose to fame with hits like "Fix a Drink" and "Drunk Girl." For more information, visit bcsarena.com.
Country music star Brantley Gilbert and special guest Jelly Roll will make their way to the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo on Friday, August 26 as a part of the Son of the Dirty South summer tour. Tickets can be purchased by calling 662-841-6573.
Courtesy
1990s country music star Travis Tritt will perform alongside more recent star Chris Janson on Friday, November 11 at the BancorpSouth Arena. The "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" singer saw continued success on the country music charts throughout the 90s and 00s. Janson recently rose to fame with hits like "Fix a Drink" and "Drunk Girl." For more information, visit bcsarena.com.
TUPELO • The BancorpSouth Arena will bring some country music twang to Tupelo starting in August.
Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll will make their way to the Arena on Friday, August 26 as a part of the Son of the Dirty South summer tour. Special guest Pillbox Patti will also make an appearance.
Gilbert rose to fame in 2011 after his song "Dirt Road Anthem" was nominated for Song of the Year for the Country Music Association Awards. Some of his other hits include "One Hell of an Amen" and "Country Must Be Country Wide."
Travis Tritt will bring his 1990s country music flare to the BancorpSouth Arena on Friday, November 11 with "Fix a Drink" singer Chris Janson.
Tritt found success in the 1990s and early 2000s after releasing chart-toppers like "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" and "It's a Great Day to be Alive."
Additionally, The Can't Miss Tour will feature War Hippies as a special guest.
Tickets for both shows can be purchased at bcsarena.com or by calling 662-841-6573.