TUPELO • The Mississippi Forestry Commission has approved the Lee County Board of Supervisors’ request to lift a countywide burn ban that was initially enacted last month, according to Jason Scott, the director of information for the commission.
The board unanimously voted to lift the ban at its latest meeting on Friday, where members said the recent rainfall in the county was sufficient to lift the ban.
District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy said he had “gotten several phone calls” from residents in his district about the burn ban, and he was glad to see the ban lifted.
The county’s ban comes after Gov. Phil Bryant first called for a statewide burn ban earlier in the month after several wildfires had occurred in the state, but the ban was later lifted on Oct. 14.
Residents in Lee County are now able to have a fire burning outside, but they are still encouraged to practice normal fire safety guidelines.
Counties with burn bans still in place are Attala, Clay, Franklin, Kemper, Webster and Yalobusha.
For more information, residents can contact the Mississippi Forestry Commission at (601) 359-1386 or go on their website at www.mfc.ms.gov