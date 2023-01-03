Opening day of qualifying, Jan. 3, 2023

Candidates fill the Lee County Circuit Clerk's office on the opening day to qualify for county elections on Jan. 3, 2023. By day's end, 25 candidates — mostly incumbents — had qualified to run for office. Those looking to throw their hats into the ring have until Feb. 2 to do so.

TUPELO —The first day of qualifying for the county election saw significant turnout, including a handful of contested races already beginning to take shape and most incumbents solidifying their bid for re-election.

