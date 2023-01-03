TUPELO —The first day of qualifying for the county election saw significant turnout, including a handful of contested races already beginning to take shape and most incumbents solidifying their bid for re-election.
Qualifying for county elections opened on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. Within the first half-hour, 13 individuals had filed for election. A total of 25 candidates qualified for office by the end of the day, Tuesday.
Primary races are set for Aug. 8; the general election will be on Nov. 7.
County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney, who filed to seek re-election, said she hopes the energy built by last year’s midterm voter turnout will translate into higher turnout for the upcoming election.
“I look forward to working with all of the candidates to make sure this election is fair and easy,” Dulaney said, noting that while national elections were extremely important, county and municipal election officials are more vital to the average resident. “Election years are always a busy year, but county elections are more meaningful. … You can reach out and touch one of us.”
Multiple supervisors races will be contested
Three of the five Lee County Supervisors arrived within 15 minutes of qualifying. District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith, District 3 Supervisor Wesley Webb and District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy all filed for re-election on Tuesday.
District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan and District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland both previously announced they would not seek re-election, opening the door for heated races for their long-held seats.
As of Tuesday, two candidates qualified for both districts’ seats. Republicans Daniel “Dan” Gale and William Richey filed to run for District 1, and Republicans Barry Parker and Chris Gillentine joined the race for District 5.
Gale ran unsuccessfully for the seat in the last election cycle alongside two other challengers. Morgan defeated him by about 550 votes. With Morgan declining to run, he said he believes his chances of winning have improved significantly.
“Today’s a big day,” Gale said. “I feel like this time versus last time, I’ll be a little more known, but I’ll still go out into the community.”
Richey ran for District 2 constable unsuccessfully in the previous county election cycle but hopes to pivot into a successful supervisors race.
“I want to continue the things (Morgan) has going on,” he said. When asked about specific issues he planned to address, he said there were, but he declined to elaborate further on details other than the issues involved public safety concerns.
Baldwyn resident and Republican Hal Grissom filed for a chance at the seat on Tuesday, setting up a wide candidate field for District 1 on the first day of qualifying. Grissom previously told the Daily Journal his priorities if elected include an increased focus on road maintenance.
“As a taxpayer, I am concerned with how our tax dollars are spent,” he said previously. “I want to be involved in my local government."
Parker, who works as a veteran liaison for Sen. Roger Wicker’s office, said he looks forward to his first time running for elected office. He said he had thought about running for several years. With Holland’s retirement, he said he saw his chance.
Gillentine, owner of Dago’s Grocery in Richmond, also hopes to take the seat emptied by Holland’s retirement. When asked why he decided to run, he said he believes the county needs “good people in office.”
Holland’s brother and former State Rep. Steve Holland previously said he planned to run for his brother’s seat but did not turn in qualifying papers as of Tuesday morning.
Constable races taking shape
There will be at least one new constable in Lee County once the dust settles after the election, with long-time District 3 Constable Phil Gann declining to seek re-election. As of Tuesday, Republican David “Davy” Estes was the only candidate to turn in his qualifying paperwork.
Estes is a firefighter for the Tupelo Fire Department. He said he planned to run for the seat after Gann announced his retirement, noting that he loves public service and hopes that passion to the constable's seat.
“I’ve always been involved in public service,” he said. “I plan on being there for the people.”
Republican incumbent District 1 Constable Joe Huckaby filed for re-election on Tuesday and picked up an opponent. Republican Malcomb Driskill turned in his papers to run against Huckaby. This cycle will be Driskill’s first time running for county elections.
Republican District 2 Constable Ted Wood filed for re-election and already faces an opponent: first-time candidate Sean McMinckin, a Republican.
McMinckin said he was inspired to run for constable by his work with the neighborhood watch in the Auburn community. He said he wanted to do more to assist the sheriff's office in reducing crime.
Wood, who was first elected as a constable in 1993, said this would likely be his last term if elected.
Meanwhile, District 4 Constable Tom Henry “Punnie” Lyles, Democrat, has not filed for re-election as of Tuesday. He previously told the Daily Journal that he plans to run again.
Sheriff, tax collectors races contested
Incumbent Sheriff Jim Johnson filed for re-election Tuesday, but he will he contested in the general race in November.
While many of the incumbents previously told the Daily Journal they planned to file for re-election, District 4 Justice Court Judge Anthony “Tony” Rogers said he will not seek re-election. Instead, he officially filed to run for Lee County sheriff as an independent.
Interim County Tax Collector Crystal Heatherly filed paperwork on Tuesday seeking her first full term of office. She'll face competition from Tupelo Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan, who qualified to run for the seat.
Interim District 1 Election Commissioner Robert Keltz previously said he will seek a full term. As of Tuesday, Keltz had not qualified.
Some positions have no candidates
While the opening day of qualifying saw some races pick up candidates quickly, four offices had no one qualify as of Tuesday — District 4 Constable, County Surveyor, District 1 Election Commissioner and District 4 Justice Court Judge.
Those seeking office have until Feb. 2 to qualify, a departure from previous years in which the state allowed until the beginning of March to file.
Dulaney said she didn’t see the shortened time frame as an issue, noting she believes anyone seriously contemplating a run for office has already decided before qualifying opens.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.