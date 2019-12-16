TUPELO • County leaders are now seeking applicants to become the new Lee County veterans service officer, a position which became vacant last month.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously voted to advertise for the position after the former service officer, Marilyn Reed, resigned in November after winning election to the post District 2 Justice Court judge.
The board is expected to hire someone for the position next year after all newly elected county officials have been sworn into office in January. Filling the position will likely be one of the first major hires the new board makes.
District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan told the Daily Journal that the board will take applications and resumes for the position, then score the top candidates based off their experience.
“Each supervisor will narrow the applicants down to five people,” Morgan said. “Then, we’ll meet in executive session and pick which candidates we want to interview.”
Morgan said he would like to see someone with military experience get the job, but he’s open to all types of candidates.
A veterans service officer is a county employee who assists veterans and their families by connecting them with different benefits that are available to them through the state and federal government.
According to Mississippi law, a person must be an honorably discharged military veteran or a surviving spouse or child of a deceased veteran in order to be eligible for the role.
Incoming District 1 Supervisor Todd Jordan previously told the Daily Journal in an interview that he wants the new officer to be someone who is qualified for the job.
District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy told the Daily Journal that the job will be an important position the county will have to fill.
“We need somebody who can deal with people of all races and who has a background in dealing with veterans,” Ivy said.
District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland also said the position is a vital job for the county and he wants a candidate who is “personable.”
Board members are likely to discuss the position in more detail at future meetings in January.