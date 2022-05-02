TUPELO • Lee County supervisors are considering reviving the county's long-dead website after a local political advocacy organizer requested more transparency online.
On Monday, Dinetia Newman, an organizer with the political advocacy organization Indivisible Northeast Mississippi, asked the board of supervisors to place agendas online ahead of meetings. She said this would increase transparency about the topics being discussed by county leaders and would likely bolster attendance at the meetings as well.
“I think that would encourage more attendance and participation by Lee County citizens,” she said.
The board asked if the county could post the agenda on the county website, and County Administrator Bill Benson said the county had not maintained the website since the former administrator retired.
Board President District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan said the county should get the website up and running and said he was not opposed to putting agendas online. He noted that the county emails the agenda to interested parties before the meeting.
Benson said after the meeting that the county would check out its options. He said Three Rivers Planning and Development District keeps Lee County's records on its website, so he would reach out to the non-profit to see if they would help reviving the county's website for them. He said if Three Rivers could not update the site, the board could hire a company to do the upgrades.
“It is not going to be done by the next meeting, but I am going to work on it,” he said.
Benson also floated creating a county Facebook page to release the agenda.
Newman said the May 2 meeting agenda was not emailed to her until 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m. meeting. She told the Daily Journal that she would have missed the meeting had she not checked her email.
“(Board of Supervisors Secretary Teresa Williams) does send me a copy of the agenda,” she said. “ I appreciate that, but I think that needs to be more broadly viewed and available. If they follow through with making their website more informational, they will need to put not only the agenda but also the supporting documents.”