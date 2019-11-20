TUPELO • The director of the Lee County Library is once again attempting to revive plans to renovate and refurbish the aging facility.
Jeff Tomlinson pitched three different renovation proposals to the Lee County Board of Supervisors Monday. A majority of the board expressed at least some interest, but the issue won’t be discussed again until at least early next year.
The board agreed to delay any decision until incoming District 3 Supervisor Todd Jordan replaces outgoing supervisor Tony Roper in January.
“Todd’s going to have to address his constituents on it,” District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan said.
Tomlinson, the director of the Lee County Library, and Jay Bryan, an architect with McCarty Architecture, presented three different renovation options to the board, with all three of them bearing different price tags.
The first option would cost approximately $4.4 million and would mainly focus on repairing and updating many aspects of the facility. The second option, which includes all of the updates from option one, is estimated to cost around $6.3 million and would include an expansion of the children’s department. The third option is estimated to cost approximately $8.7 million and would include everything from the previous two options but would add a 2-story addition to the north and east of the building.
“To develop an actual plan, we need an actual budget,” Tomlinson said. “These plans and cost estimates are tools to help you set an appropriate budget.”
Bill Benson, the interim county administrator, said he believes the estimated costs Tomlinson and Bryan submitted to the board are somewhere “in the ballpark” of where he thinks the actual costs will be, but said he needs to study the figures more to get a more accurate estimate of what it would cost the county.
“The only way we could fully fund a renovation to the library is through a bond,” Benson said.
Very early estimates indicate that if the county were to vote to issue a 20-year bonded debt plan with an interest rate of 4%, there could be an increase in taxes of ranging from a .43 to a .85 millage increase. County and library officials will not have an exact cost until the potential project is put to bid.
“I think without a doubt, we need to do something as far as expansion and improvement to the library,” Morgan said.
But, supervisors are still contemplating what exactly they think needs to be done to the library and how much to fund the efforts. Morgan said he’s going to “have an open mind” when discussing the project.
District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland told the Daily Journal that he is for renovating the library in some fashion, even if the city has to fund it through a bond. He doesn’t think there isn’t a large gap between the three options that were presented to the board.
“That’s not a big gap, really. Four million sounds like a lot, but truly it’s not,” Holland said. “You have to look to the future. If we do something, now is the time to do it. Let’s do it right.”
However, District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith in the meeting said he thought the estimated proposals looked high.
“Just off the top of my head, it looks awful high for what we’re doing,” Smith said.
Smith declined to comment further to the Daily Journal about the library.
Similarly, District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy said he supports renovating the library, but thinks the county and library needs to “sharpen the pencil” on the project to see if the estimated project costs could decrease.
After the meeting, Tomlinson told the Daily Journal that he hopes the presentation will increase the chances of getting funding for the renovation efforts and hopes the board will give him a budget to work with for the project. He also said he wants to ask the city for funding for the renovation efforts as well.
Lucia Randle, the city’s communications director, told the Daily Journal in a statement that there has been no discussion within city government to date on funding the library renovation.
“There has been discussion for funding for a bookmobile in the future, but there is no commitment at this time for that funding,” Randle said.
The latest effort to improve the building is one of several attempts to remove the building within the past decade. In 2008 and again in 2012, efforts to relocate the library and build an entirely new structure failed to advance.
The board of supervisors will discuss the potential library renovation again in January 2020.