A Lee County bridge on Road 813 near Lake Lamar Bruce is closed awaiting repairs on Jan. 18, 2023. Lee County officials on Thursday approved spending more than $68,000 to repair the Saltillo bridge, which was closed last week because of significant erosion to its support structures.
TUPELO — Lee County officials hope to move quickly on making emergency repairs to a small bridge outside of Saltillo.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday voted unanimously to approve a bid with Columbus-based company Philips Contracting for $68,900 to repair a bridge along Lake Lamar Bruce Road, also a part of County Road 813, that has eroded significantly, making it dangerous to cross.
While residents on the southeast end of the bridge can go into Saltillo without crossing, those living on the northwest end have to drive about 5 miles north to Guntown before gaining southbound access.
The bridge, County Road Manager Tim Allred said, was closed on Jan. 10 after an inspection found the support pilings had suffered years of water erosion. There are sections that have completely rusted through.
Allred said he immediately began working on securing bids for repair and ordered steel.
“I’ll have the steel Thursday, and they can start work as soon as I deliver it to them,” Allred said.
While his original estimate for how long the bridge would be closed was 120 days, Allred said he now expects the work to be done by Feb. 10.
Allred said the repair will require cutting out the damaged pilings and welding new supports in place.
The money for the emergency repair will come from the county’s road fund, County Administrator Bill Benson noted. He said the expense was well within the county’s budget.
“We are in good shape,” he said of the fund, noting that the county also expects a reimbursement from Tombigbee River Valley Water Management.
