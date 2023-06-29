TUPELO — As part of economic development brought on by the Unmanned aerial systems designer and manufacturer Hush Aerospace looking to move to Tupelo, the Lee County officials approved a project to expand a road at the Hive business park.
Following a short executive session involving both economic developments linked to the Hive and an undisclosed personnel matter, the Lee County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a contract with Cook Coggin Engineers for engineering services to extend an access road at the Hive to accommodate the incoming business.
This comes as the county is working toward an Appalachian Regional Commission Service grant to build an access road for the Hush project. The grant, Benson said, is for about $500,000 and will go only toward the access road construction.
“As part of that (grant process), we had to go through the selection of an engineer to do the road,” County Administrator Bill Benson said. “Hopefully, everything will go through.”
Benson said he was unsure when the project will begin, noting it depends on how long it will take to complete the engineering services and receive the grant. He said he is unsure how long it will take the county to learn if they will receive the grant. He said the project will go through the normal bidding process.
Meanwhile, Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company Hush expects to invest about $14 million in the area and create an estimated 80 jobs. Not only are the county and Tupelo giving the project financial support, but the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Appalachian Regional Commission itself are also involved with the project.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.