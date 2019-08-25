TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors officially approved the county’s tax roll at its latest meeting. Property values have increased approximately $10 million since the previous year.
The tax roll shows an overall increase in real property and personal property values for the county. Real property represents land and homes, and personal property represents items like inventory and machine equipment upgrades in businesses.
Mark Weathers, the Lee County tax assessor, handed out the tax roll to the board, and he also presented 10 different businesses that had appealed their appraised tax rates to the board of supervisors. All of the appeals were denied by the board.
Weathers has previously told the Daily Journal the numbers are a good sign for the county and show the county is growing. He said the numbers could be a result of new businesses starting in the county and business investing in more inventory to grow their industry.
“Lee County is very fortunate, and we often work with industries who are looking to come here,” Weathers previously said.
The tax roll is one of the tools county officials use to project tax revenue in order to prepare their budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Budget hearings started Thursday for the city of Tupelo, and Don Lewis, the city’s chief operating officer, said he doesn’t anticipate any changes in the budget and has called for heads of city departments to ask for a “flat budget” to present to the council.
Additionally, Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer, told council members at a meeting on Monday that she does not see any need for the city to increase its tax millage rate.
“We haven't raised (taxes) since 2007,” Hanna said at the meeting. “I don't see a need to raise the taxes for 2020.”
For this past fiscal year, the city had a total revenue stream of $53.9 million, with approximately $15.9 million coming from ad valorem taxes.
For the upcoming fiscal year, the city projects they will operate on a projected revenue stream of $56.6 million with $15.9 million coming from ad valorem tax dollars. The city’s ad valorem tax rate is 32.47 mills.
Interim County Administrator Bill Benson said he is in the process of preparing the county's budget for the next fiscal year, but he does not think there will be any significant changes from the previous fiscal year.
“The tax roll shows a nice increase in assessed value,” Benson said. “I don’t know how that will equate to actual equation in dollars, but it was a nice increase. I felt very good about the tax roll that the assessor presented. It showed a good growth for the county.”