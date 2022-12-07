TUPELO — Upgrades to a parking lot in downtown Tupelo led to flooding in a nearby business, Tupelo officials confirmed.
With the work mostly completed on a project upgrading the parking lot between Tupelo Water & Light and the Lee County Supervisors Office along Court Street, Tupelo Chief Operating Officer Don Lewis said Tuesday there have been issues with flooding in a business directly beside the parking lot facing Broadway Street.
“We did have some issues,” he said. “It only affected the one building there. I do know that it flooded, and we are working with insurance. We are working on fixing it.”
Lewis said before the upgrades, water stood in the parking lot, but with the fresh concrete, it flowed, pooling behind the Clayton O’Donnell, LLPC and leading to multiple incidents of flooding in late September. He was unsure the extent of the damage, noting that when he observed it, the office only had wet carpet.
When reached for comment by phone, an individual in the law office said attorney Claude Clayton Jr. had no comment.
Lewis said the city have tried multiple fixes that did not solve the issue, and he expects contractors to continue work on it this week.
“It is a major inconvenience … but we are working on a settlement,” he said.
Tupelo City Council previously approved updates to the parking lot between Tupelo Water & Light and the Lee County Supervisors Office along Court Street in May with a $375,716 bid from Murphree Paving.
