TUPELO • The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived at North Mississippi Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, a significant development in what will likely be a months-long effort to beat back the novel coronavirus pandemic that continues to fill hospital wards across the state.
Mississippi National Guard soldiers arrived in Tupelo Tuesday at the flagship hospital of the North Mississippi Health Services system and delivered 386 vials containing 1,935 individual doses of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech.
The vaccine supply allocated to NMHS will be kept in ultra-cold storage, with initial distribution to qualifying health care staff planned for next Monday. NMHS is one of a handful of facilities in the state able to keep the vaccine at the temperatures required for stable storage, minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.
Medical and administrative hospital leaders, including Shane Spees, president and CEO of NMHS, and Wesley Pitts, director of pharmacy, were on hand to receive the vaccine.
Spees heralded the arrival of the vaccine doses.
“It’s probably the most significant day in the history of our health care system with COVID-19,” Spees said. “This is hope, and I have a lot of confidence we are making the turn in the right direction in the fight against COVID-19.”
Pitts was on hand after only a month as director of pharmacy, though he has been with the hospital in at least some capacity since 1997. He was assistant director of pharmacy from 2017 until last month.
He called the vaccine’s arrival “exciting.”
“To say this is anything short of amazing would be an understatement,” Pitts said.
On Monday, Mississippi received 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with leadership at the Mississippi State Department of Health receiving the first doses in a sign of confidence that the vaccine is safe.
Spees explained that NMHS staff will begin receiving vaccines on Monday, with the doses being administered based on risk level.
Tier 1 staff, who provide direct care to COVID-19 patients, will be eligible to receive vaccine doses first.
Tier 2 staff, who do not provide direct care to COVID-19 patients but may still be exposed to the disease in the course of their work, will receive vaccination next.
These designations are in line with the recommendation of state and national health bodies.
After receiving a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a second booster shot is required three weeks later. Mississippi health authorities expect that sufficient doses will be available to make certain that boosters are on hand.
Even as NMHS joined hundreds of hospitals across the country preparing to ramp up vaccination efforts, a second vaccine moved to the cusp of government authorization.
A day after the rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus shots, the Food and Drug Administration said its preliminary analysis confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. A panel of outside experts is expected to recommend the formula on Thursday, with the FDA's green light coming soon thereafter.
The Moderna vaccine uses the same technology as Pfizer-BioNTech's and showed similarly strong protection against COVID-19 but is easier to handle because it does not need to be kept in the deep freeze at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit
The Associated Press contributed to this report.