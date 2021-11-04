TUPELO - The CREATE Foundation announced its board of directors approved construction of a new building in downtown Tupelo at its annual meeting Thrusday morning at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo.
The project has been in the works for the last six months, with early talks even a year said CREATE Foundation Chairman Bryan Wilson.
The building will be located on 1.12 acres of property on the corner of Jefferson and Commerce Streets. The property is being purchased from BNA Bank. McCarty Architects has been selected to design the building.
It is a response to CREATE’s growth in the number of donors served, regional programs, and work of the Toyota Wellspring fund, partnership with schools and future programs. In the current location, shared with two other tenants, is little office and meeting space, no storage space, and parking restraints. A new building will alleviate those problems, Wilson said.
“We are very excited about CREATE’s growth and the new building will just enhance our opportunity to continue to grow,” Wilson said. “The new building will put a spotlight on CREATE and also the work that we do to make Northeast Mississippi the best place to live.”
CREATE is currently in the preliminary stages with the lot. There is an outline for the needs of the new building. It is estimated it will take the McCarty Architects four to six months to do pre-work designing the building, with another year and a half on building construction. There will be two committees, the Building Committee and Capital Campaign Committee, who will help oversee the project and fundraising to help support the funds needed.
Mike Clayborne, President of CREATE, said the organization is excited by the growth it has achieved as it approaches its 50th anniversary next year. The new office space will make the office more accessible and provide increased meeting space, better serve donors, and space for staff to provide the opportunity to support what CREATE’s doing.
CREATE has occupied its current space for 27 years, Clayborne said, sharing space with other organizations, such as the United Way of Northeast Mississippi. It provided opportunities for collaboration, which CREATE hopes to continue, Clayborne said. At this time, the organization is uncertain if any other organizations or businesses other than CREATE will be in the new building.
“This is a very generous area,” Clayborne said. “As Bryan said, we have every expectation that we’re going to continue to see significant growth, and we just want to be able to provide the support necessary to make that happen.”