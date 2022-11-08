TUPELO — The CREATE Foundation celebrated its 50th anniversary, Friday night, with a gala at the Cadence Bank Conference Center.
In addition to the celebratory festivities, four McLean Award for Philanthropy recipients were named as well as this year's winner of the James Hugh Ray Award.
Larry and Judy Kirk of Oxford were among the four individuals and couples named McLean Award winners. The Kirks have been involved in the lives of children for more than 25 years and continue to affect change nearly a quarter of a century later.
"Judy was an elementary teacher for 25 years, and I've been involved with St. Jude Children's Hospital for longer than that," said Larry Kirk.
Kirk served as a former board member for the Memphis-based children's hospital and has more recently begun working with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
The award came as a shock to the Kirks as their names were called this past Friday.
"It was a complete surprise for both of us. We had no idea that was going to happen," Kirk said. "The fact that my daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons were there really pushed it over the top."
Heywood and Sue Washburn were also among the annual McLean Award winners named last weekend.
"First of all, we thought there were so many people that deserved that award, and we were so humbled to receive it," Sue Washburn said. "When my husband moved to Tupelo over 60 years ago, he saw businessmen who were willing to give up their wisdom, time and money to see this area grow."
A lifelong native of Tupelo, Washburn believes the CREATE Foundation has brought together the goodwill organizations of Tupelo in a beautiful way.
"I grew up in Tupelo, and it's been my privilege to see Tupelo grow and become unified and to see different organizations working together toward the good of the community," she said.
Tupelo natives Jack and Lisa Reed were also honored with the distinct McLean Award for Philanthropy.
"We were humbled, surprised and certainly honored in that we have so much respect for the people who have previously been awarded the McLean Award," Jack Reed Jr. said. "We're just two of the many good people in our community that are doing so many good things for others."
For Reed, he and his wife's duty to the Tupelo community is a charge they don't take lightly.
"The Lord's Prayer says, 'Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven,' and it's up to us to take care of the earth part of it," Reed said.
Betsy Brown of Tupelo was shocked to hear her name called Friday as a McLean Award winner.
"I had no idea," she said. "It was such an honor to be grouped with all the predecessors before me. I'm originally from New Jersey, but Tupelo is my home."
After Brown's husband died nearly two decades ago, she decided to continue living in Tupelo instead of moving back home.
"My husband and I moved here in 1983," Brown said. "When he passed away, everyone asked if I was going back to New Jersey. I said, 'No way, this is my home.'"
To Brown, Tupelo embodies and offers everything a strong community should.
"We have a can-do spirit," she said.
Union County/New Albany Initiative to Excel, better known as UNITE, received the James Hugh Ray Award which recognizes a deserving community affiliate of CREATE Foundation.
Collett Cross serves as the executive director of UNITE and spoke of the far-reaching work the organization is able to accomplish in Union County.
"The mission is to improve the quality of life for all residents of Union County," Cross said. "It's a 15-member board of directors, and applications for organizations are available anytime but are always due back the first Wednesday of December."
Established 21 years ago, UNITE gives back to a multitude of community service groups in Union County.
"We award 12-18 grants to different non-profit organizations in Union County every year," Cross said.
