TUPELO — CREATE Foundation named the recipients of the McLean Award for Philanthropy and James Hugh Ray Award Friday evening at their 50th anniversary gala at Tupelo's Cadence Conference Center.
"The McLean Award is the highest award the CREATE Foundation presents to those who have generously supported our region," Lisa Hawkins, chairman of the CREATE Foundation board of directors, said in a release.
Established to honor individuals, families and organizations that exemplify CREATE Founders George and Anna Keirsey McLean's spirit of charitable giving, the 2022 recipients of the McLean Award for Philanthropy are Betsy Brown, Jack and Lisa Reed, and Heywood and Sue Washburn, all of Tupelo, and Larry and Judy Kirk of Oxford.
The James Hugh Ray Award was established as a $60,000 endowment, funded by the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal and other friends of Ray after his death. The annual award honors a deserving community affiliate.
"One of the most important relationships for CREATE is with our local affiliates," CREATE Foundation's President Mike Clayborne said in the release.
This year's recipient is UNITE (Union County/New Albany Initiative to Excel), which supports civic, educational, health, human service and cultural initiatives in Union County.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.