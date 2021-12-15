TUPELO • The CREATE Foundation has promoted Juanita Floyd and Albine Bennett to new leadership positions.
Juanita Floyd has been names as CREATE’s Senior Vice President, and Albine Bennett has been promoted to Director of External Affairs and Communications, the organization announced earlier this week.
Floyd has served the CREATE Foundation for over 36 years, during which time she has held numerous positions evidenced by her ability to consistently exceed the expectations of our donors. Her responsibilities include managing all financial aspects of the operation of the Foundation and the oversight of assets.
Bennett joined the CREATE Foundation six years ago, during which time she has advanced through progressively responsible work, proving herself to be a committed foundation advocate. Her responsibilities include supporting major initiatives of the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund as well as external affairs, marketing, communications, and special events for the CREATE Foundation.
“Juanita and Albine have been a key part of our success, and we are thrilled to promote them,” said Mike Clayborne, President of CREATE.
CREATE Foundation is the region’s premier philanthropic resource regarding comprehensive charitable planning for individuals, nonprofits, communities, and businesses. Working together with fund donors, grant recipients, organizations, and communities, the Foundation is a powerful catalyst for building charitable resources for Northeast Mississippi.