Oxford artist Charlie Buckley and Bryan Wilson, CREATE Foundation Chairman, unveil a painting commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the CREATE Foundation on Feb. 9, 2022, at the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo. The painting, created by Buckley, celebrates the nonprofit organization's five-decade history.
Oxford artist Charlie Buckley and Bryan Wilson, CREATE Foundation Chairman, unveil a painting commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the CREATE Foundation on Feb. 9, 2022, at the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo. The painting, created by Buckley, celebrates the nonprofit organization's five-decade history.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
A painting commemorating the CREATE Foundation's 50th anniversary is displayed inside the Community Development Foundation building in Tupelo. The piece was created by Oxford artist Charlie Buckley.
TUPELO • CREATE Foundation ushered in its 50th year on Wednesday with the unveiling of a new painting commemorating the community foundation's service to Northeast Mississippi.
Created by Oxford-based artist Charlie Buckley and unveiled before a crowd at the Community Development Foundation, the painting highlights the different ways in which the CREATE Foundation has affected the lives of people in Northeast Mississippi for the last half-century.
"It's an exciting time for CREATE to celebrate the last 50 years," said CREATE President Mike Clayborne. Clayborne has worked for CREATE for 26 years.
Although the painting celebrates CREATE's past, it's the future that excites Clayborne most.
"It really is even more exciting to think about the possibilities for the future," said Clayborne. "We have an increasing number of donors that we have the privilege of working with in their own charitable giving and can't wait for the next chapter."
CREATE Foundation was established by George and Anna Keirsey McLean in 1972 to help encourage philanthropy and provide leadership for Northeast Mississippi.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
CREATE's four main areas of focus are regional community development, endowment building, financial administration and targeted grant making.
The CREATE Foundation serves 17 counties in Northeast Mississippi.
The president of the CREATE board, Bryan Wilson, called the McLeans visionaries for the Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi communities.
Wilson said that he's looking forward to the next 50 years of positive influence that CREATE will have on Northeast Mississippi.
"Today, CREATE offers an opportunity for all of us to work together to make it possible for our kids and grandkids to build a career and home right here in Northeast Mississippi," he said.