TUPELO • Robert Parker has spent most of his life telling the stories of marginalized people.
As the Chickasaw Heritage Center director, Parker is project manager for the current development and construction of the project. The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation spearheads the project. After completion, he will serve as executive director of the center.
Parker was raised on a farm in Kinston, North Carolina. Coming from five generations of African American farmers who produced tobacco, cotton and soybeans, Parker always loved history and his family’s own story of “how an African American farmer at the turn of the 20th century was able to attain land and build a beautiful home and raise his five kids in that home,” Parker said.
“I wanted to capture that story,” Parker said. “Before that, the stories came from my grandmother, who would tell me stories about my great grandfather.”
His undergraduate and graduate studies looked at the legacy of African American farmers, with an emphasis on his family. He attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, the largest Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the nation and graduated with a degree in professional history with a minor in museum and archival studies. He earned a masters in public history, specializing in cultural resource management from North Carolina State University. He is currently pursuing his doctorate from Howard University.
Working within the discipline of public history goes far beyond what Parker imagined for himself as a young boy. Growing up, he’d ask his mom and grandmother questions about his family’s oral history. Now, through his work, he shares his love of history with others in a tangible, impactful way.
“The world is my classroom rather than having the traditional classroom full of students,” Parker said. “I get to connect and touch and impact lives and help them understand.”
Much of Parker’s professional life has been steeped in showcasing Black history. Parker worked with the National Park Service for nearly 17 years. Most of that time involved leading and managing new units.
His career began in 2001 in Washington D.C., where he served as site manager/supervisory park ranger with the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House National Historic Site and the Carter G. Woodson Home National Historic Site. In 2010, he moved to Atlanta to work with Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park as the supervisory park ranger. As the chief of interpretation, education and cultural resource management, he largely dealt with preservation projects and connecting visitors to history.
Two of his next assignments, first as interim superintendent for the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument in 2014 and as superintendent of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park, were newly created via executive order by then-President Barack Obama. With the Woodson, Young and Tubman sites, Parker was able to work on the initial development and create partnerships with park services, just as he does in his current role.
“My culminating experiences prior to the Chickasaw Heritage Center really prepared me for what I’m doing now,” Parker said. “That is to look at the foundation-building of a historic or heritage center or project that celebrates and uplifts history in a very special way.”
Despite the breadth of his career, Parker never thought he would end up in Mississippi. Fate, however, intervened. After his position as director of exhibits, education and visitor services with the United States Navy Memorial, Parker found himself thinking of his future and looking for jobs.
That’s when he came across the Chickasaw Heritage Center.
Learning the depth of the project made him think of Chickasaw history. He saw the need to celebrate marginalized and oppressed groups provocatively that speaks to the importance of their story and gives them agency. Looking at the Native American experience through his own lens as an African American helped him to connect and understand in his own way.
“I saw the Native American experience being somewhat similar, if not the very same, to that of the African American experience here in America,” Parker said. “That, for me, was that relevant moment that I had.”
As a trained historian, he was already accustomed to immersing himself in different histories, and he realized he had the technical expertise needed to oversee the project. It was enough to impress Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, who appointed Parker to lead the Chickasaw Heritage Center.
Parker moved to Tupelo in April 2020.
Within his current role, Parker primarily works on fundraising, advocacy and support, exhibit development and partnership building. Once the heritage center is up and fully operationally, he will become the executive director.
He hopes to make the Chickasaw Heritage Center a destination location and top visited cultural site.
“I would love to be one of the high performing sites in Mississippi, where there’s activity and tourism and appreciation of this resource constantly, not just during Native American Heritage Month,” Parker said.
For Parker, this project is unique in that it will tell Chickasaw story from the Chickasaw perspective. The mission is to get people to see their story differently and decolonize it.
“It’s the lens through which the community themselves see themselves and how they present it to the public,” Parker said. “We want to make sure that you understand that there’s still a vibrant, living Chickasaw Nation today.”