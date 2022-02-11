TUPELO • Virginia Frances Dowsing Toliver wants to leave a legacy of paying it forward by giving back.
Toliver has a long career as a community leader, activist, librarian and administrator. With each role she’s played, she sought to improve life for both herself and others.
That philosophy started in her native Palmetto community in Tupelo. When she learned years later, after thumbing through a library book, that Palmetto was considered the poorest community in Lee County, it shocked her.
“That’s not the Palmetto that I grew up in,” Toliver said.
It was a rural, farming community where many were sharecroppers, but she never felt poor because it was a nurturing community that raised everything they ate and shared.
“I knew that, economically, we were probably considered the poorest community, but it was so rich in the things that mattered and the things that shaped me into who I am,” Toliver said.
That nurturing extended towards education. With most of the adults not having a formal education, it was an expectation, not an option, for Toliver’s generation to go to college.
‘It gave me a voice’
Living during the Jim Crow era in the segregated South, Toliver was disheartened by the treatment of Black people and injustice. As a child, she saw a picture of Emmett Till in Jet Magazine.
That image of 14-year-old Till’s body stuck with her. It changed her.
“That just stayed with me,” Toliver said. “When I turned 18, my mother was 40, my grandmother was 62. All of us voted in the same presidential election for the first time.”
Toliver became involved with the civil rights movement while attending Jackson State University. She volunteered at the nearby NAACP field office with voter registration, and in the summer of 1968, she was a youth ghetto rehabilitation worker in Newark, New Jersey for youth affected by the 1967 racial riots. She also participated in the 1968 March on Washington with the Poor People’s Campaign, which was organized by Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference prior to his assassination.
“It gave me a voice, an opportunity to say what I really felt about injustice,” Toliver said.
Librarianship and volunteer work
While working as support staff at Jackson State, her then-director and mentor coaxed into pursuing a library science degree.
To Toliver, it seemed like a good fit. She attended the University of Illinois in Champaign as one of 10 minority fellows in the library school, with the goal of being a reference librarian.
At the time, she was a single parent and had to work three jobs while also attending classes. It was her first time at a predominantly white institution, and the minority fellows leaned on each other for support.
“We did a lot of studying together and talking together and trying to understand together because there were still remnants of Black inferiority that we had to, among ourselves, work through and prove our abilities, capabilities,” Toliver said.
Despite that, Toliver enjoyed her experience. The university’s library was among one of the largest research libraries in the country, opening her up to a new world of libraries and resources.
After graduation, Toliver took a job as a serials librarian at Alcorn State University. Within a year, she became the acting library director after the then-director left to pursue her PhD, starting her career in library administration.
In 1977, she took part in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in North California to learn information retrieval. After completion, the University of Southern Mississippi hired her to start their information retrieval program, which she did for four years.
She shifted again when she interviewed with the Council on Library Resources for its Academic Library Management Intern program. The program’s focus was preparing mid-career managers for higher management. In 1981, she was one of five — and the first Black woman — selected for the program. She was assigned to work at Washington University. Because her Washington University mentor was a classmate and friend with the director at Howard University, Toliver worked with two different institutions.
After completing the internship, she took a job at Washington University, where she spent the rest of her career in various roles. She ended her 35-year tenure as the associate librarian.
No matter where she worked, Toliver brought the giving nature of Palmetto with her.
“I haven’t worked at a university yet where I wasn’t considered somebody’s mama,” Toliver said. “The students just gravitated to me, and I did all that I could to help them.”
A few years ago, a former Alcorn student called to thank her for buying her a coat for the winter when she couldn’t afford one. Toliver, who had forgotten the incident, took it as confirmation she made a difference.
During this time, Toliver was also involved with several organizations. She was the first woman and Black person to chair the Eden Theological Seminary’s board of trustees, doing volunteer work in HIV education for 10 years, and being active in the Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed chairing the National Committee of Self Development of People in 2008-2009, a ministry of the church that funded impoverished or oppressed people who identified a project that they would own, control and benefit from.
‘My rocking chair gets very little use’
Toliver retired in 2017 with the idea she would return home, sit in the rocking chair the university gave her, and do nothing.
It didn’t stick.
“I think that lasted maybe about three months, if that long,” Toliver said. “Service is what I really enjoy.”
These days, Toliver is involved with her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and her church, First Presbyterian Church. Because of her firm belief in voting rights, she’s on the steering committee with the Indivisible Northeast Mississippi and involved with Get Out the Vote. She’s on the board of directors for the NEMS Coalition against COVID-19, which provides vaccines through its mobile clinics and addresses vaccine hesitancy.
“And so my rocking chair gets very little use, because I’m active doing other things,” Toliver said.
Toliver loves and is proud of her family, which includes her daughter, Dr. Wilmetta Toliver Diallo, son-in-law Dr. El Hadji Samba Amadou Diallo, granddaughter Coumba Taïba Diallo and grandson Mawdo Malik Diallo. Her legacy is about and because of them, she said.
“On my obituary, all my daughter has to write is that ‘she tried to do justice, she was loving, kind and compassionate to others, and that her faith in God was her strength,’” Toliver said. “That’s enough for an obituary.”