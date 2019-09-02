The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
An asset protection employee with the North Gloster Walmart reported a woman stole two Max Win Spinner Reels used for mounting onto fishing poles for a value of $128.36. The suspect was able to get away on foot, but has been identified and asset protection employees have been told to call police if the suspect returns.
A man driving without a seatbelt on Willie Moore Road was later placed under arrest after an officer pulled him over for a traffic stop and, upon running a status check, found that he has several active warrants for contempt of court with the city. The warrants were confirmed by the Tupelo City Clerk Office and the man was taken to Tupelo Municipal Court, where he was brought before a judge. The car was released to a third party.
A woman contacted PD after her car was damaged by a car that went airborne off the road into her yard. The driver told the responding officer she was trying to dodge a dog that walked in front of her vehicle. PD cited her for no proof of insurance and released her from the scene. A case number was issued to both parties and mailbox damage was photographed and documented.
A man was stopped on South Thomas Street for going 65 mph in a 30 mph zone. Once pulled over for a traffic stop, the responding officer requested identification and insurance documents and found he had an active warrant with the city for failure to appear. After confirming with the city court office, the man was transported to Tupelo Municipal Court and brought before a judge. The vehicle was released to his girlfriend.
A woman shopping at the West Main Walmart reported realizing her work tablet was stolen when she was trying to clock out of work. The woman said she possibly left it in a buggy, but said the tablet was not in the store’s lost and found. She believes it was stolen and wanted to file a report for her job.
A man who has previously been banned from all Kroger stores struck a West Main Street Kroger and shoplifted a ribeye loin. The employee reported seeing a man shove steaks down his pants while watching video footage. The employee confronted the man outside the store, and the suspect then dropped some of the meat and fled. The employee attempted to follow the suspect but lost him due to a train causing him to lose sight. Dispatch advised the employee not to continue the chase. The employee reported that earlier that week, the man had shoplifted three packs of ribeye steaks and wanted charges pressed for both shoplifting and trespassing.
