Police reports
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A County Road 2254, Saltillo woman reported being threatened by an extended family member at another relative’s home on County Road 503 in Guntown.
A County Road 821 woman reported a phone scam with a caller asking for her Medicare number to send her a new card.
A Leigh Street, Tupelo woman reported an argument over a cell phone with her husband on Lilly Jean Drive.
A County Road 1595 woman requested assistance with retrieving personal property from her estranged husband’s residence on County Road 1147 Mooreville.
A Hester Lane, Pontotoc man reported trying to repossess a car at Kelly’s Grocery on Palmetto Road. When he tried to block the car in, the new owner, who did not complete the sale process pushed his car out of the way and left the parking lot.
A Highway 178 East, Mooreville man reported the theft of a battery charger, a truck jack and a battery box.
A County Road 1409, Mooreville man reported the theft of a handgun and a title to a truck from a vehicle.
A Noel Street, Saltillo woman reported receiving harassing phone calls from her ex-boyfriend.
A Reynard Drive man reported his wife changed the locks on their home.
A County Road 41, Tupelo woman reported a possible prowler outside her home.
A County Road 1325 man reported someone tried to enter his home.
A County Road 1439 man reported a neighbor is harassing him.
A Fair Street, Saltillo woman reported a verbal altercation with her boyfriend because he would not give her phone back.
A County Road 199, Verona woman reported a publicly drunk man walking near her apartment complex.
A Morningside Drive, Tupelo man reported finding unknown individuals living on his property in the Blair community.
A Columbus man asked for assistance in retrieving furniture from a girlfriend’s home on Louise Street in Verona.
A County Road 1349 man reported that a Guntown man working on his truck for two and a half months has stopped responding to calls and texts and he wants to retrieve his truck.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.