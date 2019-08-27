The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman reported that the woman she is in the process of evicting keeps coming to her work several times to complain to her manager about personal issues with her.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo man said that he took his Nissan Truck to a man in Guntown to work on it. The suspect now will not give him his truck back and does not respond to texts or phone calls.
A Mitchell Road Tupelo man stated that he was going to a friend’s apartment when an unknown man jumped him, striking him seven to eight times in the face. The man reports when he got away from the man, the suspect told him he would return with a gun.
A County Road 726 Tupelo man reported that a comic book collection he’d been amassing for several years was missing from his storage shed behind his residence after he returned from a month-long trip. The shed does not have a door and is open on one side. The man reported that he paid approximately $7,000 for the collection and believes the suspect sold them to a Tupelo music and book store.
A County Road 771 Shannon man said that he returned to his home at 3 p.m., he noticed his TV was stolen with the cable wire just laying on the floor. The man left his home around 11 a.m. that day and believes his girlfriend’s son was the one who stole the TV. There was no sign of forced entry.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man reported that a vehicle a woman left at his home for “safe keeping” was gone from his house last weekend. He initially thought the woman had taken the truck, but received a text from her Monday. The truck does not run, and the woman told the man she believed it had been scrapped for metal. The man said he does not know what happened to the vehicle.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman stated that a man approximately 38 to 39 years old stole her son’s bicycle. She has contacted the suspect’s girlfriend to ask for the bike back, but so far the bike has not been returned.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said that he has already signed papers out on a suspect who, for the past three days, has been riding his four-wheeler on his land and in his driveway. The suspect does spin outs in the driveway, and the man said he simply wants the suspect to stay off his property.
A Mitchell Road man stated that when he arrived at his parents’ home Sunday, his firearm was still in his vehicle. He stayed at his parents’ home for two hours and returned to his apartment. When he checked his truck Monday morning, he saw the firearm was missing. The man is unsure if it was taken at his parents’ home in Plantersville or his apartment.
Tupelo Police Department
A man walked into the police department to report a stolen cell phone. The man stated he was staying at a motel on McCullough Boulevard Sunday when his $600 Galaxy 9 phone was taken.
A TPD officer spoke with a man in regards to a dog complaint from a previous weekend on Mahogany Tupelo. The man stated the white husky type dog barks all day and night and, when told that this process would have to take place in city court and explained the process, stated he would be glad to testify in court and was issued a case number. The dog owner was also contacted and told about receiving complaints against his dog. The man said the dog only barks when provoked, and the office explained that he might have to answer for this in court and issued the same case number with an explanation of the process. The officer reported not hearing barking while on scene.
A loss prevention officer reported a shoplifter attempting to steal a television at a West Main Street Walmart. When the LP officer attempted to stop the man as he was leaving, the man pushed past her without the television and ran. The LP officer said the man had successfully stolen a TV the previous night.
A Cotton Bowl Lane man reported that on Friday, an unknown person made an unknown deposit into his student bank account in the amount of $3,233.12. The man said he did not make the deposit and closed the account and opened a new one. The man was advised at the bank to file a police report for scam.
A loss prevention officer reported that a man attempted to steal $51.09 worth of merchandise at a North Gloster Walmart. When the officer arrived, she noticed cuts and scratches on his left arm and leg, which the suspect said was from falling off a bike. The man denied medical attention, and was handcuffed, searched and placed in the rear of a vehicle in good physical condition minus his pre-existing injuries. He was transported to Lee County Jail and left with jail staff in the same condition.
A man reported trespassing, finding his ex-girlfriend in his apartment bedroom on Sunday night. The man said he broke up with the woman earlier this month and was returning from Memphis. The man claimed that when he told her the relationship was over, his ex said he wasn’t going to leave her or break up with her. When asked how she got into the apartment, she denied having a key. When his ex-girlfriend accused him of taking another woman out of town, he attempted to reach in his pocket to call for help but was grabbed and blocked from leaving his home. When he was able to get out, he got in his car and called his baby’s mother and 911 to meet him at the apartment. By the time officers arrived, the ex had left, but once the officer left, the ex returned. The man’s baby's mother saw a key in the ex-girlfriend’s hand, and the ex left when spotted. The man also reported that the ex claims to be eighteen weeks pregnant by him and said he would like a protection order against her.
A man reported his white Lexus’ right side mirror and front right bumper were damaged by an unknown driver and vehicle at a Barnes Crossing Walgreens Saturday.
A West Main Street loss prevention officer reported a woman attempting to leave the store with items without paying for them. The woman was taken into custody and transported to LCSO, where she was charged with shoplifting. Her vehicle was also towed.
Three police officers responded to a North Madison report of a man at the back of the building who would not wake up. All officers attempted to give the man commands and were met with no as the answer. Once he was on his feet, he was handcuffed and transported to the Lee County Jail. During transport, the man admitted to “being extremely drunk” and not being aware officers were speaking to him. When it was time to take his mugshot, he said he “did not consent” to his picture being taken and refused to face the officer. He was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Two officers responded to a Lumpkin Avenue report about a possible stolen wallet. The man said he had a new friend at his residence and after the friend left, he was unable to find his wallet. Both officers went with the man to the apartment and made contact with the friend, who claimed to not have taken the wallet. The officer said the suspect had trouble providing his date of birth and Social Security number, and when officers ran his information, the man reported it was the suspect’s brother’s information. The man was handcuffed and transported to the Lee County SO. He was charged with giving false identifying information to law enforcement. The reporting man called dispatch and said his wallet had been found at his residence.
A North Gloster Walmart loss prevention officer reported a woman had swapped the price tags of miscellaneous cosmetic items totaling $48.12 and attempted to leave the store. The LP officer made contact with the suspect before she left and was able to retrieve the merchandise. The woman was arrested and transported to Lee County Jail. She was charged with shoplifting.
