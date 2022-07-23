djr-2022-07-16-news-mcvey-loopers-twp1

Robin and Charlie McVey show off a flag that shows other boaters that they have completed the "Great Loop" at least once. The Iuka couple have made the 6,000-mile circumnavigation around the eastern United States twice ... a rare feat ... and may, some day, make a third round trip.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

IUKA • More people summit Mount Everest each year than complete the Great Loop, a 6,000-mile circumnavigation of the eastern United States and part of Canada.

The Great Loop Map

This image, provided by America's Great Loop Cruisers' Association, shows the possible routes for the Great Loop.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus