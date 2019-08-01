TUPELO • The only contested Democratic primary in Lee County pits a first-time political candidate against an incumbent for the Justice Court Judge District 4 seat.
Marcus Crump won the job four years ago when the Mississippi Supreme Court permanently removed the incumbent Rickey Thompson from the bench for judicial improprieties. Veteran law enforcement officer Anthony Rogers hopes to unseat Crump.
The two men will meet next week in the Aug. 6 Democratic primary. Since there are no Republican or Independent candidates in the race, the primary winner will need just one vote in the November general election to officially win the job for the next four years.
Crump, 46, of Tupelo, splits his time between sitting on the bench and working as a registered nurse. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Jackson State University, a bachelor’s of nursing from Jacksonville University and is working on a master’s degree. He was a deputy coroner for Lee County for 12 years before being elected judge.
Crump said a desire to serve prompted him to run for the office.
“I want to insure that the citizens of Lee County get a fair trial,” Crump said. “I believe in second chances. I do that through non-adjudication and rehab for people who appear before me.”
He said his experience on the bench the last four years and skills he has picked up over the years make him the best candidate for the job.
“I am from here and known in the community,” Crump said. “As a registered nurse, you have to listen to people to find out what is really happening. I do the same thing as a judge, listening to both sides of a case to determine what is really happening.”
Rogers, 55, of Shannon, is a Lee County deputy sheriff, assigned to Lee County Youth Court. He is a high school graduate venturing into politics for the first time.
He brings nearly three decades of law enforcement experience. He started with the Tupelo Police Department in 1990. He moved to the Plantersville PD and rose to the rank of police chief in the late 1990s before returning to Tupelo and later Lee County.
“I have been a patrolman, worked narcotics and been a crime scene investigator,” Rogers said. “I have been a shift supervisor. Since January, I have been assigned to youth court and learned a lot about how court works.”
He said several people in the community encouraged him to run for judge.
“I am a community-oriented person,” Rogers said. “There is a need to have someone who knows the law (sitting on the bench). I’m qualified and ready to start Day One.
“I have 29 years preparing cases for trial. I know the law and how to present myself. I want to work for what is best for Lee County.”
Justice courts have jurisdiction over small claims civil cases involving amounts of $3,500 or less, misdemeanor criminal cases and any traffic offense that occurs outside a municipality. Justice Court judges also conduct bond hearings, and preliminary hearings in felony criminal cases and issue search warrants.
State law only requires justice court judges to have a high school diploma.