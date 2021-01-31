TUPELO • During the brief time that Timothy Holt declared himself a candidate for mayor of Tupelo, he used some unconventional campaign tactics:
He challenged his opponents to a debate before even qualifying.
He livestreamed his impromptu visits with potential voters.
He implied city employees are concealing financial information.
Holt, 42, spent several weeks attempting to garner the 50 signatures required to run as an independent candidate for municipal office by speaking with local voters. During this process, he campaigned on bringing clarity about the inner-workings of City Hall.
Holt also didn't sugarcoat his run-ins with law enforcement in several counties throughout the region, some of which he said violated his constitutional rights.
It's these experience with law enforcement that fueled his desire to use the office of mayor to investigate all levels of local government. He even suggested directing the city's taxpayer-funded attorney to see how government could be investigated more.
Holt will be the first to claim he doesn’t think like other mainstream candidates, and he campaigned on bringing an outsider’s perspective to City Hall, which he said has been dominated by lawyers and business owners for the past few years.
“I’m just a regular guy trying to do good things,” Holt said.
Born in Melbourne, Florida, Holt moved to Lee County shortly after his birth and has lived in the area ever since. After he received an “other than honorable” discharge from the Navy, he held various jobs in Northeast Mississippi, including working as an internet and satellite technician for AT&T.
But sometime last year, Holt felt his personal faith was pulling him to a higher calling: to become Tupelo’s next mayor.
Unfortunately for Holt, though inspired by God to run for public office to help others, he quickly learned that the devil was in the details when it came to local politics.
A recently passed state law requires candidates for county and municipal office to be a resident of the area they’re hoping to represent for at least two years before the date of the election.
City Hall officials informed him last week he was not a registered voter in the city and that he would have to find an alternative way to prove he has lived in the All-America City for at least two years. Although election officials did not officially tell him he was ineligible to enter the mayoral race, Holt realized himself that he did not meet the residency requirement.
If Holt had qualified to run for the city’s top office, he would have been the first independent candidate to enter the mayoral race, placing him directly in the general election against the Republican and Democratic nominees.
Since independent candidates bypass party primaries, Holt would have been able to share his platform for the duration of the entire race, likely adding a twist to the cycle by having at least three candidates in the general election.
Holt hoped to distinguish himself from a crowded field by challenging his opponents to a public debate. In a video on his Facebook page, Holt — standing in front of the BancorpSouth Arena — challenged “Old Man Markel” and “Todd Boredan” to a debate, mockingly referring to Republican candidates Todd Jordan and Markel Whittington.
The video appears to have since been deleted from his account, but was later obtained by the Daily Journal.
“Bring your asses right here to the BancorpSouth Arena and debate me and prove it to the people,” Holt said. “Don’t be cowards. Don’t be hiding behind your money and your rich businesses restaurant owners.”
Although it’s impossible to know what Holt would have said on a debate stage, he was adamant in his determination to rid the city of the Confederate monument in the center of downtown.
Holt incorrectly thought that the Tupelo City Council last year voted to leave a Confederate monument erected on the county courthouse grounds. Upon learning it was the Lee County Board of Supervisors that did so, he asked the Daily Journal if the city could seize the property from the county.
He also wondered if the city owned the sidewalks surrounding the courthouse property and floated the idea of placing some type of barrier on the sidewalk to block the monument from view.
“If we owned the sidewalks around the courthouse, I would block it off from the sidewalk,” Holt said. “Put a curtain up, something to block it off. It’s that despicable, and it’s disgusting that people are keeping that stuff in this day and age.”
Wanting to “put a rockstar image” on the mayor’s office, Holt's list of off-the-beaten path policy proposals was extensive: explore grants to install solar panels on low income houses, construct a self-sustaining vegetable garden in town and invest public money in cryptocurrency.
Although some will undoubtedly scoff at Holt’s unusual views, the residency requirement raises a serious issue. During the last cycle of municipal elections in 2017, candidates were only required to be registered voters of the city to run for office.
But in 2019, lawmakers passed a law that altered those requirements, forcing residents to live in a city or ward for at least two years before Election Day in order to qualify. Even though the change remains in place, some new information about how it’s applied could be coming out of the state’s top legal agency.
A person with knowledge of the matter told the Daily Journal that the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is currently crafting an official opinion relating to the two-year residency requirement, and it could be released soon. The person did not know what the specific question was that the office was asked to address.
Since Holt's campaign for now has come to an end, he has still been actively antagonizing government officials on social media.
In a recent profanity-laced video on his Facebook account he sharply criticized Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre for asking a Northeast Mississippi legislator to file a bill that would criminalize non-permitted protestors from blocking roadways.
The deadline to qualify for municipal races is Feb. 5. Party primaries will occur on April 6, with the general election taking place on June 8.