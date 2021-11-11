TUPELO • Two of the city’s current police officers and an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are among eight people who have been granted a formal interview with members of Mayor Todd Jordan’s administration and his police chief search committee.
Chuck McDougald and Tim Bell — both TPD captains — as well as FBI special agent John Quaka are among the short-list candidates, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the process.
The mayor told the Daily Journal that the search committee he named has narrowed the 26 applicants down to eight people who should receive a formal interview, but City Hall would not comment about specific candidates.
Spokesman Scott Costello said in a statement that the process for selecting the city's next police chief remains ongoing.
"We've had good interviews to this point with quality candidates and have more scheduled," Costello said. "We still hope to have a candidate selected by the end of November."
Quaka and McDougald had no comment when reached by the Daily Journal. Bell spoke, but only in brief.
"Yes, I am on the short list," Bell said. "Due to our policy, I cannot comment. I can only say that I look forward to continuing to serve the great city of Tupelo."
Chuck McDougald, John Quaka veteran law enforcement officers
A native of Louisiana, McDougald has been with the All-America City’s police department since 2000, and he is currently the spokesperson for the department.
McDougald has an undergraduate degree in accounting, various law enforcement certifications and is a graduate of an FBI national academy session.
Quaka has been with the FBI since 1995, and is based out of its Oxford office, which is an extension of the bureau’s Jackson field office. A Jackson native, Quaka received an undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law and has a law degree. He currently lives in Tupelo.
Quaka also teaches constitutional law classes at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.
The federal agent has participated in various high profile cases in Mississippi. Most notably, he aided investigation efforts into the judicial bribery allegations that led to the prosecution of former attorney Richard Scruggs.
Quaka accompanied federal prosecutors on a trip to Washington D.C. to interview former U.S. Sen. Trent Lott in connection with the federal bribery case, as detailed by journalist Curtis Wilkie in his book "The Fall of the House of Zeus."
Tim Bell has track record of stoking legal controversy
Bell, currently the commander of the department’s patrol division, has been with the department for several years. He was promoted to the rank of captain in February 2017.
Multiple federal lawsuits have involved claims that Bell has maintained and enforced a ticket quota system. A suit brought by former police officer Michael Russell also surfaced allegations that Bell used offensive language.
Bell told the Daily Journal that he wasn't a party to this litigation and wouldn't comment on it.
Jennifer Baker, a former officer with the department, told the Daily Journal last year that while she worked in the patrol division, she felt pressure from the department’s leaders to issue a certain number of tickets a day.
To support her accusation, Baker pointed to several emails that were made public when she filed suit against the city.
In one email, Bell appeared hesitant about the prospects of promoting a particular officer, and points to that officer’s ticket writing statistics.
“I agree he is a good officer, however, hard to go fight for him when he works 14 days this months and turns in 7 tickets,” Bell wrote in a 2016 email.
Police department leaders have emphatically denied that any ticket quota system exists.
In a deposition taken during the Russell litigation, Michael Bowens, a Black TPD officer, said he personally heard Bell and a group of other white officers used the term “Ebonics” to describe how Black people on Ida B. Wells Street speak.
Bowens said he personally felt that the term was racist and meant to mock the way that Black people talk.
Baker’s suit settled under confidential terms in 2019.
Mayor must appoint police chief by end of the year
The mayor, with some input from the City Council selected Bob Baughn, the Rev. Richard Price, Kirk Lewis, Jerry Crocker, Ron Smith and Tommy Scott to serve on the search committee.
Jordan said that he intends to name a police chief by the end of the month, and will not consider an applicant for the top cop position that the search committee has not recommended.
The first-term mayor’s appointment of a police chief will arguably be the most important decision he will make. The deadline for the appointment is quickly approaching since Jackie Clayton, the interim police chief, has repeatedly said that he will retire from the department by the end of the year.
In Tupelo’s form of government, the mayor has the sole authority to appoint a police chief, but the seven-member Tupelo City Council must vote to either confirm or reject the mayor’s appointee.
Caleb Bedillion and William Moore contributed to this report.